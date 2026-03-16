Review: The New York Pops Time Travels Through American Music at Carnegie Hall

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The New York Pops are now in the birthday spirit as America prepares to celebrate her 250th anniversary celebration. As a part of Carnegie Hall’s presentation of United in Sound: America at 250, The New York Pops outdid themselves last evening on Friday March 13, 2026. Instead of focusing on one genre of music, the orchestra felt it was important to encompass the rich and diverse music of America. Therefore, the night’s repertoire expanded that view to encompass the entire 250 years of music in our great land - from indigenous music to today’s 21st Century interpretations. The filled-to-capacity audience in the famed venue quickly realized they were in for a treat.

As the night opened theatergoers were amazed at the melodic tones of Tchin, a flutist of Blackfeet and Narragansett background. Attired in a simple white shirt and black trousers, the musician wore with pride a traditional Native American headdress as part of his outfit while playing his Indigenous American Courting flute. Truly inspiring. Onward to “Chester” (New England Triptych) which was a haunting rendition of the 1770’s Revolutionary War anthem used to inspire those early rebels to fight for the birth of a new country.

Nova Payton, a DC soprano, joined the NY Pops as the American story of music continued. Clad in a stunning white pantsuit adorned with red, blue and green watercolors, she thrilled theatergoers with her powerful interpretation of the African American spiritual from the 1860’s, “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.” This reviewer was mesmerized by her intense vocals. Onwards to the Gilded Age of America, as the 1890’s created a stir with the invention of Ragtime. The “ragged” music with a syncopated rhythm which originated in African American communities during this time scandalized Victorian society. Scott Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag” set the tone as the audience swayed with the magnetic tune.

As the 20th Century opened, a new musical interpretation was born, and Tin Pan Alley was created. Hovering in New York City on 28th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues, Tin Pan Alley was the first compilation of musicians, composers and publishers, such as the famed George M. Cohan, that brought the music hall music of vaudeville to the legitimate stages of Broadway. Broadway performer Max Clayton, dapper in a black tuxedo, joined the NY Pops with his rousing interpretation of George M. Cohan’s “Give My Regards to Broadway” (Little Johnny Jones).

The 1920’s and the eventual Depression saw the popularity of the Blues, originally from the Deep South, find American audiences. Tony and Grammy nominated Ephraim Sykes brought down the house with his rendition of the 1929 Bessie Smith Blues hit “Nobody Knows When You’re Down and Out.” Suavely attired in a yellow-green double-breasted suit, Sykes continued with “Summertime” from the uniquely American Gerswhin opera Porgy and Bess.

Time moved forward and the US moved through the Depression to World War II. Swapping his patent leather tuxedo shoes for tap shoes, Clayton showed theatergoers his dancing chops as he tapped his way through “I Got Rhythm” (Girl Crazy) from 1935. Irving Berlin next brought us through those hard times with his uplifting and romantic Swing songs. Big Bands filled the radio airwaves during the 1940’s and made bandleaders such as Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey and Benny Goodman the “pop stars” of their time. The famed song from the glorious Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers frothy film Top Hat, “Cheek to Cheek” saw all three of the night’s singers joining on board - how delightful.

Post intermission, the mood turned more intense. Banjo player extraordinaire, Hilary Hawke, led the New York Pops in her interpretation of the 1940’s Appalachian Blue Grass Music song, “Foggy Mountain Breakdown.” Clayton, Payton and Skyes continued with the controversial 1947 full version of the Woody Guthrie song, “ This Land Is Your Land” which Guthrie penned as a critical answer to the Irving Berlin hit, “God Bless America.”

Nova Payton, now changed into a slinky black off the shoulder gown with sparkling accessories, gave a spectacular version of the 1961 Patsy Cline hit, “Crazy.” Channeling his best inner Elvis Presley interpretation, Max Clayton reemerged on stage with the 1950’s Rockabilly hit “Blue Suede Shoes.” The 1960’s saw Soul and R&B emerge, and so Ephraim Sykes sang a most stirring interpretation of the Civil Rights Anthem, “A Change Is Gonna Come” which roused the hallowed walls of Carnegie Hall. Finally, The New York Pops discoed their way into the groovy 1970’s with Donna Summer’s hypnotic,”Last Dance.” Payton’s unbelievable vocals reverberated off those walls as she belted the lyrics and truly equaled the voice of the late, great Donna Summers. Amazing performance by Nova Payton! The early 1980’s New Wave music which originated in NYC was given voice by Clayton and the New York Pops to The Talking Heads’ “Once in a Lifetime.” What historical timeline would be without the 1980s and ‘90s phenomenon of Michael Jackson? Thanks to a truly phenomenal performance by Ephraim Sykes, the audience was treated to his bringing Jackson and his iconic anti-violence hit “Beat It ” to life once again.

Finally, the trio of phenomenal singers - Max Clayton, Nova Payton and Ephraim Sykes, along with Essential Voices USA brought down the house with the 2014 Hip Hop / Rap song “Glory” (Selma). What a night of the most amazing voices on one stage. The standing ovations continued long after the music stopped. BRAVO says this reviewer!

The Music of US: From Then to Now featured the incomparable New York Pops led by Musical Director, Steven Reinke, with stupendous guest artists, Max Clayton, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes, Tchin, Hilary Hawke and the Essential Voices USA.

Find more information on the New York Pops website here. The Pops return to Carnegie Hall on April 27th with a gala celebrating music honoree Stephen Schwartz. Find tickets to the gala here.

Find more upcoming shows at Carnegie Hall on their website here.

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