Photos: Highlights From the 98th Oscars: Barbra Streisand, MOULIN ROUGE! Reunion & More
The Oscars are now available to stream on Hulu.
Just like that, the 2026 Oscars season has come to a close. The 98th Academy Awards aired on Sunday, and we have collected photos from some of our favorite moments from the ceremony below, featuring Barbra Streisand, Josh Groban, the cast of Bridesmaids, and more.
The show featured several highlights, including full live performances of the Oscar-winning song "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters and "I Lied to You" from Sinners. Josh Groban also appeared at the top of the show to perform in a segment with host Conan O'Brien.
During the "In Memorium" portion, Barbra Streisand paid tribute to her late co-star Robert Redford with a moving speech and sang a snippet of "The Way We Were." Rachel McAdams spoke about Diane Keaton, who was also a colleague and friend, as well as Catherine O'Hara. Billy Crystal honored director Rob Reiner, joined by many of Reiner's other collaborators, including Mandy Patinkin, Meg Ryan, Carol Kane, and Kathy Bates.
Other highlights included a Bridesmaids reunion and Moulin Rouge! stars Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman as presenters of the Best Picture award, while also treating the audience to a couple of lines from their iconic Love Song medley.
Notable winners included Jessie Buckley, who won the Best Actress award for her emotional performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, beating out fellow nominees Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Renate Reinsve and Emma Stone. Michael B. Jordan nabbed the Best Actor award for his celebrated dual performance as twin brothers in Sinners. KPop Demon Hunters, the hit Netflix musical, was honored in the categories of Best Animated Film and Best Original Song. Check out the full list of winners here.
Photo Credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta/Stewart Cook
JOSH GROBAN
CONAN O'BRIEN
AMY MADIGAN
CONAN O'BRIEN
ANNA WINTOUR, ANNE HATHAWAY
JOSH GROBAN, CONAN O'BRIEN
KUMAIL ALI NANJIANI
RYAN COOGLER
CHRIS EVANS, ROBERT DOWNEY JR., RYAN COOGLER
PAUL MESCAL, GWYNETH PALTROW, CHASE INFINITI, WAGNER MOURA, DELROY LINDO
MILES CATON, LI JUN LI, JAYME LAWSON
SHABOOZEY, BRITTANY HOWARD, RAPHAEL SAADIQ
BARBRA STREISAND
JAYME LAWSON, MILES CATON
SHABOOZEY, MILES CATON, ALICE SMITH, BRITTANY HOWARD, RAPHAEL SAADIQ
CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM, MISTY COPELAND, SHABOOZEY, MILES CATON, ALICE SMITH, BRITTANY HOWARD, RAPHAEL SAADIQ, ERIC GALES
CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM, MILES CATON, RAPHAEL SAADIQ, BRITTANY HOWARD
BARBRA STREISAND
MILES CATON, ALICE SMITH, BRITTANY HOWARD
BARBRA STREISAND
CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM, MISTY COPELAND, SHABOOZEY, MILES CATON, ALICE SMITH, BRITTANY HOWARD, RAPHAEL SAADIQ
ROBERT DOWNEY JR., CHRIS EVANS
REI AMI, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA
MICHAEL MCKEAN, CHRISTOPHER GUEST, JERRY O'CONNELL, WIL WHEATON, FRED SAVAGE, CARY ELWES, MANDY PATINKIN, CAROL KANE, BILLY CRYSTAL, MEG RYAN, KIEFER SUTHERLAND, DEMI MOORE, KEVIN POLLAK, KATHY BATES, ANNETTE BENING, JOHN CUSACK, DAPHNE ZUNIGA
REI AMI, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA
BILLY CRYSTAL
BILLY CRYSTAL
MICHAEL MCKEAN, CHRISTOPHER GUEST, JERRY O'CONNELL, WIL WHEATON, FRED SAVAGE, CARY ELWES, MANDY PATINKIN, CAROL KANE, BILLY CRYSTAL, MEG RYAN, KIEFER SUTHERLAND, DEMI MOORE, KEVIN POLLAK, KATHY BATES, ANNETTE BENING, JOHN CUSACK, DAPHNE ZUNIGA
Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams
MELISSA MCCARTHY, ROSE BYRNE, KRISTEN WIIG, MAYA RUDOLPH, ELLIE KEMPER
REI AMI, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA
BILL PULLMAN, LEWIS PULLMAN
REI AMI, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
REI AMI, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA
ADRIEN BRODY, MICHAEL B. JORDAN
YU HAN LEE, EJAE, MARK SONNENBLICK
EWAN MCGREGOR, NICOLE KIDMAN
EWAN MCGREGOR, NICOLE KIDMAN
CONAN O'BRIEN
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