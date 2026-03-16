Photos: Highlights From the 98th Oscars: Barbra Streisand, MOULIN ROUGE! Reunion & More

Just like that, the 2026 Oscars season has come to a close. The 98th Academy Awards aired on Sunday, and we have collected photos from some of our favorite moments from the ceremony below, featuring Barbra Streisand, Josh Groban, the cast of Bridesmaids, and more.

The show featured several highlights, including full live performances of the Oscar-winning song "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters and "I Lied to You" from Sinners. Josh Groban also appeared at the top of the show to perform in a segment with host Conan O'Brien.

During the "In Memorium" portion, Barbra Streisand paid tribute to her late co-star Robert Redford with a moving speech and sang a snippet of "The Way We Were." Rachel McAdams spoke about Diane Keaton, who was also a colleague and friend, as well as Catherine O'Hara. Billy Crystal honored director Rob Reiner, joined by many of Reiner's other collaborators, including Mandy Patinkin, Meg Ryan, Carol Kane, and Kathy Bates.

Other highlights included a Bridesmaids reunion and Moulin Rouge! stars Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman as presenters of the Best Picture award, while also treating the audience to a couple of lines from their iconic Love Song medley.

Notable winners included Jessie Buckley, who won the Best Actress award for her emotional performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, beating out fellow nominees Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Renate Reinsve and Emma Stone. Michael B. Jordan nabbed the Best Actor award for his celebrated dual performance as twin brothers in Sinners. KPop Demon Hunters, the hit Netflix musical, was honored in the categories of Best Animated Film and Best Original Song. Check out the full list of winners here.

Photo Credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta/Stewart Cook

JOSH GROBAN

CONAN O'BRIEN

AMY MADIGAN

CONAN O'BRIEN

ANNA WINTOUR, ANNE HATHAWAY

JOSH GROBAN, CONAN O'BRIEN

KUMAIL ALI NANJIANI

RYAN COOGLER

CHRIS EVANS, ROBERT DOWNEY JR., RYAN COOGLER

PAUL MESCAL, GWYNETH PALTROW, CHASE INFINITI, WAGNER MOURA, DELROY LINDO

MILES CATON, LI JUN LI, JAYME LAWSON

SHABOOZEY, BRITTANY HOWARD, RAPHAEL SAADIQ

BARBRA STREISAND

JAYME LAWSON, MILES CATON

SHABOOZEY, MILES CATON, ALICE SMITH, BRITTANY HOWARD, RAPHAEL SAADIQ

CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM, MISTY COPELAND, SHABOOZEY, MILES CATON, ALICE SMITH, BRITTANY HOWARD, RAPHAEL SAADIQ, ERIC GALES

CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM, MILES CATON, RAPHAEL SAADIQ, BRITTANY HOWARD

BARBRA STREISAND

MILES CATON, ALICE SMITH, BRITTANY HOWARD

BARBRA STREISAND

CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM, MISTY COPELAND, SHABOOZEY, MILES CATON, ALICE SMITH, BRITTANY HOWARD, RAPHAEL SAADIQ

ROBERT DOWNEY JR., CHRIS EVANS

REI AMI, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA

MICHAEL MCKEAN, CHRISTOPHER GUEST, JERRY O'CONNELL, WIL WHEATON, FRED SAVAGE, CARY ELWES, MANDY PATINKIN, CAROL KANE, BILLY CRYSTAL, MEG RYAN, KIEFER SUTHERLAND, DEMI MOORE, KEVIN POLLAK, KATHY BATES, ANNETTE BENING, JOHN CUSACK, DAPHNE ZUNIGA

REI AMI, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA

BILLY CRYSTAL

BILLY CRYSTAL

MICHAEL MCKEAN, CHRISTOPHER GUEST, JERRY O'CONNELL, WIL WHEATON, FRED SAVAGE, CARY ELWES, MANDY PATINKIN, CAROL KANE, BILLY CRYSTAL, MEG RYAN, KIEFER SUTHERLAND, DEMI MOORE, KEVIN POLLAK, KATHY BATES, ANNETTE BENING, JOHN CUSACK, DAPHNE ZUNIGA Rachel McAdams Rachel McAdams MELISSA MCCARTHY, ROSE BYRNE, KRISTEN WIIG, MAYA RUDOLPH, ELLIE KEMPER

REI AMI, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA

BILL PULLMAN, LEWIS PULLMAN

REI AMI, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

REI AMI, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA

ADRIEN BRODY, MICHAEL B. JORDAN

YU HAN LEE, EJAE, MARK SONNENBLICK

EWAN MCGREGOR, NICOLE KIDMAN

EWAN MCGREGOR, NICOLE KIDMAN

CONAN O'BRIEN