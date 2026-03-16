Tina Fey Set to Host First Episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK

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Former SNL head writer and cast member Tina Fey will host the launch episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK, taking place this Saturday, March 21. Fey will be joined by a chart-topping musical guest, Isle of Wight indie group Wet Leg.

Viewers in the UK can watch the premiere live on Sky One at 10 p.m. local time. It will stream on Peacock the next day in the US.

On March 28, the critically acclaimed Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan (Belfast) will host, joined by the BRIT Award-winning band Wolf Alice as musical guest. On April 4, Academy Award-winning British actor Riz Ahmed (Bait, Hamlet) will be joined by rock group Kasabian.

Live from London at 10 pm every Saturday night, each 75-minute episode will see a different host take to the stage alongside SNL UK’s inaugural cast: Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

Written, rehearsed and performed in the week of broadcast, each show is staged in front of a live studio audience and features an opening monologue, topical sketches, live music, and a UK adaptation of SNL’s iconic satirical news segment, Weekend Update.

SNL UK is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio’s UK production team and Broadway Video for Sky and NOW. Lorne Michaels is executive producing, James Longman will serve as Lead Producer, Liz Clare as Director and Daran Jonno Johnson takes on the role of Head Writer.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas