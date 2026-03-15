Video: 'Golden' From KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Wins Academy Award for 'Best Original Song'





"Golden," the hit song from the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters, has received an Academy Award for Best Original Song, beating out songs from Sinners, Train Dreams, Viva Verdi! and Diane Warren: Relentless.

The fictional HUNTR/X, who perform the song, became the first K-pop girl group to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, and the song itself became the first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award. "Golden" also won a Golden Globe Award.

KPop Demon Hunters is the most popular Netflix film of all time, with more than 500 million global views since its premiere in July of 2025. Netflix recently confirmed that a sequel to the movie is officially in development.

KPop Demon Hunters is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and features a script by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Kang, and Appelhans. The ensemble includes Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee.

The movie follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet: an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

Photo Credit: Netflix