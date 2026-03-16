Giuseppe Verdi's MACBETH Will Come to The Prague State Opera in April

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The Prague State Opera will present Giuseppe Verdi’s dramatic opera Macbeth this spring as part of its 2026 season at The National Theatre in Prague. The production will run April 10 through May 27, 2026.

The opera is presented as a staged revival and features direction by Martin Čičvák and musical direction by conductor Hermann Bäumer. The production brings Verdi’s powerful adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy to the Prague stage with an international cast of opera performers.

Leading the cast is Mikołaj Zalasiński in the title role of Macbeth, opposite Daniela Schillaci as Lady Macbeth. Additional performers include Iurie Maimescu as Banco, Kyungho Kim as Macduff, and Lucie Hájková as the Lady-in-waiting. The opera runs approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes and is performed in Italian with Czech and English subtitles.

Based on William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, the opera follows the Scottish general Macbeth as ambition and prophecy drive him toward power and ultimately destruction. Verdi’s score is known for its dramatic intensity and memorable choral scenes, making it one of the composer’s most powerful works.

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