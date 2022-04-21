Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on FOX - Monday, April 25, 2022
8:00-10:01 – AMERICAN IDOL: “514 (Judge’s Song Contest)” (514)
For the first time ever, "American Idol" SUPERSTAR judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will pick songs for each of the Top 11 to perform.
Without knowing which judge offered the suggestion, each contestant will select their favorite song to perform, revealing the winning judge. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts "American Idol," LIVE coast to coast.
"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC.
Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and SUPERSTAR judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series for the show's fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.
Last season, ABC's "American Idol" ranked as the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the second year in a row among Adults 18-49.
Watch a performance FROM a recent episode here:
