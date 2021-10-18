Worldwide Industry Conference, EPIC, Will Launch This January

Introducing the Entertainment & Performing Arts Industry Conference (EPIC), a global online entertainment conference event to be held in one 24-hour period on January 10, 2022. EPIC is for anyone working in, studying, or interested in the entertainment or performing arts industries. The online event will feature 50 sessions with international industry leaders from numerous disciplines and provide opportunities for participants to ask questions and engage with fellow conference attendees.

"The global pandemic shut down live entertainment and arts around the world. This long and challenging intermission has shown us how we can connect across oceans and continents, forced us to innovate, and highlighted the great value and importance of live art and entertainment. EPIC was born out of these learnings to provide space to connect and innovate." - Anna Robb, founder EPIC & Theatre Art Life

"We've learned how small our world is and how we now have the tools to literally reach around the world. So for one 24-hour rotation of the earth, EPIC will provide a space for the thousands of people working in the arts and entertainment industries around the world to come together to share ideas, connect, communicate, and learn from each other." - Matthew Stern, founder EPIC & Broadway Stage Management Symposium

EPIC is built around the discussion pillars of CREATE, PERFORM, DESIGN, and PRODUCE. Each pillar features a collection of industry-leading directors, choreographers, performers, technicians, producers, designers, and more, representing Broadway, Cirque, West End, Opera, Dance, and other events from across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. Preliminary speakers include: Narda E. Alcorn (Broadway stage manager, author, Chair of the Stage Management Program at Yale School of Drama), Misty Copeland(Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre, 2015 Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world), Ken Davenport (Tony Award®-winning Broadway producer of Kinky Boots), Gareth Hulance(International Event Show Caller, founder cue2cue), Natasha Katz (six-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer for theatre, dance, and opera), Paul Tazewell (Tony and Emmy® Award-winning costume designer for theatre, dance, opera, and television), and Ong Keng Sen (Singaporean director and recipient of the Cultural Medallion and Fukuoka Prize for Art and Culture). Many more presenters and the full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

EPIC is a unique event, offering 24 hours of consecutive programming delivering opportunities for those in every time zone to participate fully. The online platform will feature multiple ways to interact, network, and make connections, including conference-wide, in-session, and private text and video chat. Attendees will gain insights from industry leaders from various disciplines and cultures and be offered the ability to connect with others in the industry for future collaborations, work opportunities, and friendships.

EPIC will also provide an expo of companies sharing their products and services for the theatre and entertainment industry, such as: Clear-Com (global provider of audio communication solutions), Creative Connors (state-of-the-art scenic automation company), ETC (international leader in lighting technology), Vectorworks (global leader in design technologies, software, and CAD), and more to be announced.

EPIC is presented by the founders of TheatreArtLife (TAL) and the Broadway Stage Management Symposium (BSMS). TAL is a global media website, providing insightful articles and webinars for every aspect of the entertainment and arts industry. Contributors and readers come from every corner of the globe. TAL hosts job notices, live and recorded webinars, the TheatreArtLife Podcast, articles from a global contributor pool, and professional development opportunities. BSMS brings together Broadway's stage managers and their colleagues to share their experience and expertise with stage managers of all levels from around the world. During the shutdown, BSMS hosted 49 educational webinars for the global stage management community, while producing the 2020 and 2021 Symposiums in a very successful and highly regarded online platform.

BSMS and TAL have brought together an epic team of curators to develop the 50 sessions that will comprise EPIC, including: Wendee Lee Curtis (Broadway and National Tour performer, television anchor, spokesperson, and host), Sophie Duncan (award-winning choreographer, dance, and pole artist, including work with Cirque du Soliel, Franco Dragone, The Old Vic, and MGM Ent.), Matthew Jessner (artistic director and performer in theatre and corporate events, including work with Cirque du Soleil, Disney, and Franco Dragone), Cody Renard Richard (advocate, educator, producer, and stage manager for Broadway, television, Cirque, and opera), Krista Monson (writer, creative director, and stage director for circus, concerts, theatre, special events, and social action, as well as award-winning choreographer and tap dancer), and more to be announced.

Early Bird tickets are available now until November 11 and range from $50 - $120. Different packages are available that allow access to the conference for an incredible one-time experience or access to replay all 50 sessions.

More information and registration available at: www.GlobalEpicEvent.com