VIDEO: The Stars of JERSEY BOYS Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!
Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, May 8 (12pm), as he chats with the four stars of Jersey Boys: Jonathan Cable, Aaron De Jesus, CJ Pawlikowski and John Rochette.
Jonathan Cable (Nick Massi) is honored to join this company after two years on the Jersey Boys national tour. Select credits: HMS Pinafore, Ruddigore (City Center), Miles in A Funny Thing...Forum, Harper in Lewis Black's One Slight Hitch (Totem Pole Playhouse), Will Rogers Follies (Pioneer Theatre Company), Hairspray (Ogunquit Playhouse), West Side Story (Maine State Music Theatre).
Aaron De Jesus (Frankie Valli) is ecstatic to return to the city of his birth and play this singular role. Selected credits: The Lion King (Timon), Spamalot (Patsy), Wicked (Averic, Boq u/s), Peter Pan (Peter), Little Shop... (Seymour), Forum (Pseudolus), El Muerto Dissimulado (Clarindo), The Crucible (Cheever).
CJ Pawlikowski (Bob Gaudio) is thrilled to be a part of the New York company of Jersey Boys. He was previously seen in The Book of Mormon. Off-Broadway: A Letter to Harvey Milk, The Underclassman. Favorite roles include Memphis (Huey) in which he won a BroadwayWorld Award for Best Actor. Check out his debut singer/songwriter EP, available on all streaming platforms.
John Rochette (Tommy DeVito). Proud Jersey native and Rutgers graduate. John has done over 3,000 performances of Jersey Boys worldwide including Broadway. Other credits: Blue Man Group (Center Blue Man), Little Shop (Dentist), Spamalot (Lancelot), Bullets Over Broadway (David Shayne), Rocky Horror (FrankNFurter), Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis). John is also a professional drummer.
