This Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds Features Auditions, Teaching Positions, Music Director Jobs, More 4/25

BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/25/2019.

Part Time Jobs: Casting Call: Immersive Character Impersonators in Kansas City

UPCOMING CASTING CALL IN Kansas CityWhen:Sun, May 5, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 7:40 pmWhere: 2750 Cherry Suite 100 E, Kansas City MO 64116 Who: Female-oriented roles (Disney Princess, Superheroes, and Murder Mystery Mavens)Seeking Immersive Character Impersonators for the following roles: Disney Princesses: Anna, Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Elsa, Merida, Rapunzel, Snow White, Sofia, Tiana, Murder Mystery Characters: Femme Fatale, Maid,Highschool Cheerleader, Detective, Superheroes: Wonder Woma... (more)

Temp Jobs: Seasonal Assistant Costume Shop Manager

The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival is seeking applicants for the position of Seasonal Assistant Costume Shop Manager. This seasonal staff position will work with the Costume Master and the Costume Shop Manager on all productions performing at the five theaters located in The Public Theater as well as the Delacorte Theater?s Free Shakespeare in Central Park. The position starts May 13, 2019.Responsibilities include:?Generate show budgets and monitor production spending accounts?Cre... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Drama/Dance Teacher (K-12) Full Year Vacancy

HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE, VOCAL MUSIC, AND/OR DANCE TEACHER OPENINGEastern Kentucky University's Model Lab School (Richmond, Kentucky? just a few miles south of Lexington, KY) is seeking a theatre, vocal music, and/or dance teacher for middle and secondary beginning with the 2019-20 school year. The ideal candidate is willing to direct a minimum of two performances a year and has specialized training or performance experience. Must be willing to teach general humanities courses.Minimum requirements: ... (more)

Workshop : FREE Performers Resume writing workshop

Are you new to the scene and don't know where to start as far as writing your resume? Do you need someone to take a look at your current resume to see what you are missing or have too much of? Do you need just a little help to be able to present yourself in the most professional and efficient way? We at Audition Method are holding a FREE performers resume writing workshop on April 25th at 1pm!!!!!Not only will you walk out with a good template and outline for your resume but you will learn wh... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Telefund Representative

The Public Theater is seeking a part-time Telefund Representative reporting to the Telefund Manager. The part-time Telefund Representative professional will adhere to assigned fundraising goals and objectives while building and strengthening relationships between patrons and The Public Theater. Responsibilities:The duties and responsibilities of the Telefund Representative include, but are not limited to the following:?Initiate outbound philanthropic support calls to existing patrons. Calls inc... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Upcoming auditions near Detroit, MI

To schedule your auditions, please sign up through our website: https://ait.careers/casting-calls/detroit/?src=broadwayworldCome and join us in this truly unique immersive theater experience! This is theater that smashes the 4th wall and gives our audience the experience of a lifetime.American Immersion Theater is the parent company for unique entertainment options available across the United States. No matter your look, your skill set, your experience level? We have the perfect place for you in... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wardrobe and Wig Supervisor

The Wardrobe/Wig Supervisor will lead the wardrobe department for Theatre Aspen?s summer season. Working with costume designers and production management, the Wardrobe/Wig Supervisor will successfully build and maintain the vision of the season?s productions. RelationshipsReports to Production Manager and General Management. Supervises all Wardrobe personnel. Works with costume and sound designers, stage management, directors, and performers. Requirements:This position requires excellent orga... (more)

Internships: THE NEW YORK MUSICAL FESTIVAL'S 2019 STUDENT LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

NYMF is pleased to announce it is now accepting applications for its 2019 Student Leadership Program (SLP). We are seeking a Producer, Director, Music Director, Marketing Director, Casting Director, and Stage Manager to produce and curate a concert presentation of original work as part of the organization?s 16th festival. The group will be responsible for producing its performances from the ground up.This is a non-paid, part-time position that will require working from home in addition to meeti... (more)

Classes : Chicago Dramatists: Screenwriting Essentials 1

Chicago Dramatists: Bring your creativity to life!You have a great idea for a movie. It's time to make it real and turn it into a powerful script. Take your first step with ?Screenwriting Essentials 1?. Led by Mary Ruth Clarke, the original screenwriter of Meet the Parents, you will learn the ins and outs of the screenwriting craft. You will learn how to write dynamic and striking images that leap off the page and leave a glowing, searing image in the mind. Develop your hook, your pitch, you... (more)

Temp Jobs: Advancement Services Research Assistant

The Public Theater seeks a temporary full-time Advancement Services Research Assistant, reporting to the Senior Manager, Development Operations. The Advancement Services Research Assistant will provide research for current and prospective donors, compile donor prospect lists, and assist in supporting the research needs of the Development Department as they align with The Public?s fundraising goals. Responsibilities:?Provide logistical and administrative support to the Advancement Services Depar... (more)

Dance Instruction / Classes: MADC's Free Collective Thread Residency

MODArts Dance Collective (MADC) is elated to announce its free Collective Thread Residency for women/womyn identifying people of color ages 18+ on Sunday June 2, 9, 16, & 23, 2019 10 AM-4 PM at Downtown Art, 70 E 4th Street, 10003. The residency is an incubator for women/womyn identifying people of color to focus on shaping their creative voices through journaling, round table discussions, and movement based classes. The four week residency will culminate in an informal showcase on Saturday, Ju... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Company Manager

Position Designation: Full Time SalariedPosition Purpose and ObjectivesUnder the general supervision of the Production Manager, the Company Manager is responsible for the contracting, travel, and housing for the cast, creative team, and musicians of each Drury Lane production. Responsibilities include working with the Production Manager to create short- and long-range calendars and budgets; executing actor, stage manager, and musician contracts; managing budgets, petty cash, actor payroll, and ... (more)

Internships: Arts Administration Internship

Pentacle is seeking part-time interns for our Summer 2019 session of our Internship Program. The session will run June 10-August 2.The Internship Program matches interns with affiliated performing artists and artist service organizations, providing an unparalleled opportunity for both hands-on work experience and personalized professional development. Participants will work with their matched company for 10 hours per week over an 8 week period. Work responsibilities may include assistance with a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Musical Theatre Teacher

Musical Theatre/Drama SpecialistApplication Date:N/AStart Date: June 2019 (or soon after)Salary: Highly Competitive Package Based On ExperienceLocation: Shanghai, ChinaContract Type: Full TimeContract Term: 1 year Renewable contractThe iStage Academy is an independent, international bilingual performing arts company which opened the door in Shanghai in April 2016. The Academy offers high quality courses and examinations in Music, Musical, Drama and ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Empire Outlet Ambassador

Do you like meeting people from all around the world and have fun while doing it? Because Broadway Ambassadors is in search of some energetic, outgoing, and professional individuals like you to represent Empire Outlets to thousands of daily patrons. As a Brand Ambassador, you will be the voice of Empire Outlets. In this role, you will be trained and become fully knowledgeable on the ins and outs of the outlet mall and surrounding areas, its retail stores and upcoming activation's, and technical ... (more)

Internships: Press Intern

The Public Theater is looking for a highly-motivated and organized Press Intern with an interest in theater public relations and communications. We are seeking a full-time weekly commitment beginning May 2019 with some select evenings and weekends. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: ?Collecting, recording, and distributing all media coverage pertaining to The Public Theater including the exciting Shakespeare in the Park summer productions?Support Press Team in coordinating media interviews, photo calls, b-r... (more)

Internships: Triad Stage Professional Training Program

TRIAD STAGE PROFESSIONAL TRAINING PROGRAMTriad Stage is seeking bright, motivated, talented individuals to join our Professional Training Program. Apprentices will be involved in every area of the organization, including working in technical areas to support MainStage productions, assisting full-time staff in budgeting and administration, and contributing to Triad Stage?s education programming. All Apprentices receive housing as well as a seasonal stipend. All Apprentices are required to work ... (more)

: Hiring Professional Entertainers/Actors/Improvisers

American Immersion Theater is changing the world, one experience at a time. Traditional theater is a story about others, while American Immersion Theater is a story about you. Our mission is to elevate every client's event to an unforgettable, immersive experience that will inspire them for a lifetime with products ranging from interactive murder mystery dinners to magical princess parties, and epic superhero adventures. At American Immersion Theater, we seek to awaken the star in everyone! We b... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Administrative Assistant, Development

The Public Theater is seeking an Administrative Assistant, Development who will provide valuable support to members of the Chief Advancement Officer and senior Development team. The Administrative Assistant, Development has recurring contact with staff and donors at all levels on a wide range of fundraising, programmatic, and operational projects. This role requires exercising initiative and independent judgement in managing the team?s schedules and daily office activities, using discretion in ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Studio Manager

COSTUME STUDIO MANAGER - Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking an Costume Studio Manager for its five-theatre operation. FST produces seven mainstage shows, three cabaret shows, a Stage III Series, five children?s shows and many new play workshops annually. The ideal candidate must have strong organizational skills and a positive, upbeat attitude.?Overseeing wardrobe and maintenance?Cutting and draping/patterning, stitching, costume construct... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate DIrector of the Under the Radar Festival

The Associate Director of the Under The Radar Festival works closely with The Director of Under The Radar, The Director of the Devised Theater Initiative and the staff of The Public Theater to produce an annual festival that is at the center of the presenting field. Over the last 15 years, The Public?s UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL has presented over 229 companies from 42 countries. It has grown into a landmark of the New York City theater season and is a vital part of The Public's mission, provid... (more)

Internships: Costume Assistant Intern

CAMP BROADWAY LLC is the commercial theater industry leader in audience engagement and a trusted source for parents and teachers seeking quality year-round enrichment programs, experiential events and educational workshops. Founded in 1995 as Broadway?s ?original? summer camp, Camp Broadway has been devoted to making theatre arts an accessible and relevant vehicle for creative children to build confidence, hone presentation skills and discover their unique talents at every stage of their lives.... (more)

Internships: Production Assistant Intern

Camp Broadway is seeking a Production Assistant Summer Intern who is highly motivated, energetic and creative. Our internships offer visibility, hands-on learning, and practical work experience in a fun, friendly environment that allows you to develop and share your ideas while gaining valuable experience in the theater industry. Under the supervision of the Program & Production Manager and Line Producer, the Production Assistant Intern will gain insight into both the business and creative aspe... (more)





