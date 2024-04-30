Photos: The Acting Company Hosts Gala Honoring Stephen McKinley Henderson

Notable guests included Patti LuPone, Kenny Leon, Richard Kind, John Douglas Thompson, Lorraine Toussaint, Julie White, and more.
Last night, The Acting Company awarded Stephen McKinley Henderson the John Houseman Award Honor, and William H. Wright II the Joan M. Warburg Award Honor, as part of The Acting Company’s “Fantastic Journeys” Gala. See photos from the evening below!
Notable guests included Patti LuPone, Kenny Leon, Richard Kind, John Douglas Thompson, Lorraine Toussaint, Julie White, Artistic Director Kent Gash, Roslyn Ruff, Dakin Matthews, Abby Mueller, and Margot Harley.
This one-night-only event celebrated more than a half a century of developing emerging actors by bringing classics and new plays across the US on fantastic journeys that have changed the American cultural landscape.
Photo Credit: Nina Wurtzel
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Kent Gash, William H. Wright II
Kenny Leon, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Dakin Matthews
Nina Wurtzel
Richard Kind, Tejal Wadhwanit, Tim Saunders, Ty Jones
Stephen McKinley, Patti LuPone, Matthew Johnston
Margot Harley, John Doulas Thompson, Roslyn Ruff
Abiola Obatolu, Zamo Mlengana, Lisa Peterson, Masi Asare, Layla Khoshnoudi and Anya Whelan Smith
