Thay Floyd performed in Waitress on Broadway, and more.
Broadway performer Thay Floyd has passed away.
Thay Floyd's Broadway credits include Waitress and A Christmas Story.
His regional credits include Damn Yankees (Joe Hardy), Ordway Theater; The Little Mermaid (Sebastian u/s), Co-Pro: Papermill/ PCLO/ KC Starlight/ TUTS/ Dallas Summer Musicals/ TOTS; Cats (Rum Tum Tugger), North Carolina Theatre; A Chorus Line (Richie), Ogunquit & Pioneer Theatre; Passing Strange (Rev. Jones/ Terry/ Christophe/ Hugo), The W.H.A.T. Theatre; Tommy (The Acid Queen) and Floyd Collins (Ed Bishop) at the Berkshire Theatre Festival; West Side Story (Toro), Sacramento Music Circus. Floyd earned his BFA from NYU/Tisch.
