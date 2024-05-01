Broadway Performer Thay Floyd Has Passed Away

Thay Floyd performed in Waitress on Broadway, and more.

Broadway performer Thay Floyd has passed away.

Thay Floyd's Broadway credits include Waitress and A Christmas Story.

His regional credits include Damn Yankees (Joe Hardy), Ordway Theater; The Little Mermaid (Sebastian u/s), Co-Pro: Papermill/ PCLO/ KC Starlight/ TUTS/ Dallas Summer Musicals/ TOTS; Cats (Rum Tum Tugger), North Carolina Theatre; A Chorus Line (Richie), Ogunquit & Pioneer Theatre; Passing Strange (Rev. Jones/ Terry/ Christophe/ Hugo), The W.H.A.T. Theatre; Tommy (The Acid Queen) and Floyd Collins (Ed Bishop) at the Berkshire Theatre Festival; West Side Story (Toro), Sacramento Music Circus. Floyd earned his BFA from NYU/Tisch.

 


