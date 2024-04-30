These Are the Most-Nominated Individuals of the 2024 Tony Awards

Several artists were nominated more than once including Shaina Taub, Justin Levine, and more.
On Tuesday, April 30, the 2024 Tony Award Nominations were announced. The list includes a mix of shows and artists, some with only a single nomination. However, more than ten artists received multiple nominations, some for different shows that premiered this season.
Don't believe us? Take a look below!
For The Outsiders, Justin Levine was nominated for Best Book of a Musical along with Adam Rapp, Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics), along with Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), and Best Orchestrations along with Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance).
For her musical Suffs, Shaina Taub was nominated for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics).
For Stereophonic, Will Butler was nominated for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) and Best Orchestrations, along with Justin Craig.
For Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Tom Scutt was nominated for Best Scenic Design of a Musical and Best Costume Design of a Musical.
David Zinn was nominated for Best Scenic Design of a Play for Jaja's African Hair Braiding and Stereophonic, along with Best Costume Design of a Play for An Enemy of the People.
Dede Ayite was nominated for Best Costume Design of a Play for Appropriate and Jaja's African Hair Braiding along with Best Costume Design of a Musical for Hell's Kitchen.
Dots was nominated for Best Scenic Design of a Play for Appropriate and An Enemy of the People.
Peter Nigrini was nominated for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for Hell's Kitchen with Robert Brill and Lempicka with Riccardo Hernández.
Isabella Byrd was nominated for Best Lighting Design of a Play for An Enemy of the People and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.
Natasha Katz was nominated for Best Lighting Design of a Play for Grey House and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Hell's Kitchen.
Cody Spencer was nominated for Best Sound Design of a Musical for Here Lies Love with M.L. Dogg, and The Outsiders.
For the full list of 2024 Tony Nominations, click here!
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos