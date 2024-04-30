These Are the Most-Nominated Individuals of the 2024 Tony Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, April 30, the 2024 Tony Award Nominations were announced. The list includes a mix of shows and artists, some with only a single nomination. However, more than ten artists received multiple nominations, some for different shows that premiered this season.

Don't believe us? Take a look below!

Justin Levine- The Outsiders- 3 nominations

For The Outsiders, Justin Levine was nominated for Best Book of a Musical along with Adam Rapp, Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics), along with Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), and Best Orchestrations along with Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance).

Shaina Taub - Suffs- 2 nominations

For her musical Suffs, Shaina Taub was nominated for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics).

Will Butler- Stereophonic- 2 nominations

For Stereophonic, Will Butler was nominated for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) and Best Orchestrations, along with Justin Craig.

Tom Scutt- Cabaret- 2 nominations

For Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Tom Scutt was nominated for Best Scenic Design of a Musical and Best Costume Design of a Musical.

David Zinn- 3 nominations

David Zinn was nominated for Best Scenic Design of a Play for Jaja's African Hair Braiding and Stereophonic, along with Best Costume Design of a Play for An Enemy of the People.

Dede Ayite- 3 nominations

Dede Ayite was nominated for Best Costume Design of a Play for Appropriate and Jaja's African Hair Braiding along with Best Costume Design of a Musical for Hell's Kitchen.

Dots- 2 nominations

Dots was nominated for Best Scenic Design of a Play for Appropriate and An Enemy of the People.

Peter Nigrini- 2 nominations

Peter Nigrini was nominated for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for Hell's Kitchen with Robert Brill and Lempicka with Riccardo Hernández.

Isabella Byrd- 2 nominations

Isabella Byrd was nominated for Best Lighting Design of a Play for An Enemy of the People and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

Natasha Katz- 2 nominations

Natasha Katz was nominated for Best Lighting Design of a Play for Grey House and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Hell's Kitchen.

Cody Spencer- 2 nominations

Cody Spencer was nominated for Best Sound Design of a Musical for Here Lies Love with M.L. Dogg, and The Outsiders.

For the full list of 2024 Tony Nominations, click here!

