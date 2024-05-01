Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 1, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, May 5

Sweeney Todd closes on Broadway

The 2024 Lucille Lortel Awards

2024 Tony Award Nominations- HELL'S KITCHEN and STEREOPHONIC Lead the Pack!

by Nicole Rosky

The 77th Annual Tony Awards nominations were announced this morning by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renee Elise Goldsberry and here they are, celebrating the best of the 2023-24 theatre season. Check out the full list of nominees here!. (more...)

2024 Tony Awards Nominations- Live Reactions

by Nicole Rosky

The nominations for the 77th Annual Tony Awards were announced this morning by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Follow us throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions!. (more...)

These Are the Most-Nominated Individuals of the 2024 Tony Awards

by Josh Sharpe

On Tuesday, April 30, the 2024 Tony Award Nominations were announced and more than ten artists received multiple nominations, some for different shows that premiered this season. Don't believe us? Take a look at here! . (more...)

2024 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show

by Nicole Rosky

The nominations are in! Check out how each show fared individually in a full list of nominations by show.. (more...)

Who Else Was Eligible for 2024 Tony Nominations?

by Nicole Rosky

Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below and here's to their great work this theatre season!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Kiss today goodbye and point me towards tomorrow.

Wish me luck, the same to you." - A Chorus Line

