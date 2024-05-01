Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 1, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, May 5
2024 Tony Award Nominations- HELL'S KITCHEN and STEREOPHONIC Lead the Pack!
2024 Tony Awards Nominations- Live Reactions
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/28/24 - THE WIZ, CABARET & More Top the List
These Are the Most-Nominated Individuals of the 2024 Tony Awards
by Josh Sharpe
On Tuesday, April 30, the 2024 Tony Award Nominations were announced and more than ten artists received multiple nominations, some for different shows that premiered this season. Don't believe us? Take a look at here! . (more...)
2024 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show
by Nicole Rosky
The nominations are in! Check out how each show fared individually in a full list of nominations by show.. (more...)
Who Else Was Eligible for 2024 Tony Nominations?
by Nicole Rosky
Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below and here's to their great work this theatre season!. (more...)
