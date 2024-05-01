Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 1, 2024

TONY AWARDS HELL'S KITCHEN, STEREOPHONIC, THE OUTSIDERS AND MORE RECEIVE 2024 TONY AWARD NOMINATIONS

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

May. 01, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, May 5
Sweeney Todd closes on Broadway
The 2024 Lucille Lortel Awards

2024 Tony Award Nominations- HELL'S KITCHEN and STEREOPHONIC Lead the Pack!
by Nicole Rosky
The 77th Annual Tony Awards nominations were announced this morning by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renee Elise Goldsberry and here they are, celebrating the best of the 2023-24 theatre season. Check out the full list of nominees here!. (more...)

2024 Tony Awards Nominations- Live Reactions
by Nicole Rosky
The nominations for the 77th Annual Tony Awards were announced this morning by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Follow us throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/28/24 - THE WIZ, CABARET & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/28/2024.. (more...

BroadwayWorld Word Game

These Are the Most-Nominated Individuals of the 2024 Tony Awards
by Josh Sharpe
On Tuesday, April 30, the 2024 Tony Award Nominations were announced and more than ten artists received multiple nominations, some for different shows that premiered this season. Don't believe us? Take a look at here! . (more...

2024 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show
by Nicole Rosky
The nominations are in! Check out how each show fared individually in a full list of nominations by show.. (more...)

Who Else Was Eligible for 2024 Tony Nominations?
by Nicole Rosky
Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below and here's to their great work this theatre season!. (more...)  

