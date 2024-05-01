CHICAGO Opens in Sydney Next Month; New Performances Added!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CHICAGO will play at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney from 9 June for a strictly limited season. Due to demand, new performances have been released until 27 July, on sale from Friday 3 May with pre-sales this week.

The longest-running show currently playing on Broadway, this scorching hot masterpiece includes a dazzling score that includes All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango and Razzle Dazzle. Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, it’s no wonder CHICAGO has been honoured with six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy®.

“The sharpest, slickest show on the block” (The Times UK) is playing at Her Majesty’s Theatre, Melbourne until 2 June to capacity audiences and five-star critical acclaim, before it transfers to Sydney, and then to Adelaide and Canberra.

Australia’s leading theatre producer, John Frost for Crossroads Live, has assembled a stellar cast for CHICAGO. One of Australian theatre’s greatest leading men, Anthony Warlow, has stepped into the shoes of the cunning and charismatic lawyer Billy Flynn. Returning to the stage to play the powerful and glamorous Velma Kelly is one of Australia’s favourite actors, Zoë Ventoura. Joining her as the irreverent and determined Roxie Hart is in-demand musical theatre star Lucy Maunder. As Roxie’s gullible and hapless husband, Amos, is much-loved comedy icon and character actor Peter Rowsthorn, while Asabi Goodman plays the tough and sassy prison warden Matron ‘Mama’ Morton.

S. Valeri features as the soft-hearted crime reporter Mary Sunshine, while the talented group of ensemble and swings comprises Hayden Baum, Devon Braithwaite, Olivia Carniato, Angelique Cassimatis, Todd Dewberry, Louis Fontaine, Chaska Halliday, Sarah Heath, Matthew Jenson, Ethan Jones, Savannah Lind, Kristina McNamara, Tom New, Nathan Pinnell, Rania Potaka-Osborne, Priscilla Stavrou and Romina Villafranca.

“We have an extraordinary cast led by Anthony Warlow, Zoë Ventoura, Lucy Maunder, Peter Rowsthorn and Asabi Goodman alongside the hottest ensemble in town, and tickets are flying out the door in Sydney,” said John Frost “CHICAGO has everything that people love about a Broadway musical - a story of fame, fortune and all that jazz, one show-stopping number after another and the most amazing dancing you’ve ever seen. Come along and enjoy the razzle dazzle of this New York institution.”

Set amidst the decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

CHICAGO, which is based on the 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO is choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse and is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie. CHICAGO features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Play Broadway Games