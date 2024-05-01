HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD School Edition Now Available For Global Licensing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The school edition of the award-winning and record-breaking Broadway and West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now available for worldwide licensing via Broadway Licensing Global. The school edition is specifically tailored for high school and secondary school productions and can be licensed for productions beginning as early as fall 2024.

“We are thrilled that schools now have the opportunity to bring the magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to their stages,” said producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, “and we cannot wait to see how the show comes to life at high schools and secondary schools all over the world.”

In September 2023, upon announcement of the acquisition of the amateur licensing rights to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, BLG began collaborating with the original creative team of the show to adapt the script for high school and secondary schools. This process has involved creating a new, shorter runtime, and making the intricate staging of the original production more accessible for school theatres. The goal of the process was to ensure production success for any school which licenses the show.

In addition to the license, an official production package – including actor scripts, required music, media kit, and more – will be shipped to schools beginning this summer, in advance of fall productions.

“From the beginning of this partnership with the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child team, our intention was to put educational theatre programs first, which meant creating a version of the show that is manageable for schools of all sizes, budgets, and technical capabilities – and is still fun to produce.” says Ted Chapin, Interim Chief Executive Officer of BLG.

High school and secondary school educators can license show now by visiting: LicenseCursedChild.com.

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world's best-loved brands. Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions, as well as a forthcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo with a North American tour launching in Chicago in September 2024. Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. “You’ll be wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stageworks, and Broadway on Demand) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. The iconic works represented epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe including Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Stephen King, Elvis, the Bee-Gees, the Beatles, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.



