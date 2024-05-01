Previews: Suara Areta on the Impact of Sexual Violence and the Role of Family in Survivor Recovery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Through a press release, Areta Project announces "Suara Areta," a theater production addressing the issue of sexual violence impact through captivating narratives, with a focus on the role of family in handling such cases. This intimate theater experience will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 18:30, at Gripa Studio, Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta.

"Suara Areta" is purported to not just be a show; it's a call to action. This production aims to raise awareness about the importance of family support in combating sexual violence within society. The theater storyline revolves around the experiences of individuals and families affected by sexual violence. It highlights emotional turmoil, social stigma, and the journey of healing for survivors. This narrative emphasizes the crucial role of the family as a primary support aspect and a catalyst for change.

"The theater production 'Suara Areta' was chosen to be performed live on an intimate scale," said Saputra Asep, the director of this theater. "With a close-range theater approach and the portrayal of everyday life events, we hope the message we convey can be closer and more relevant to the audience, and easier to understand by them."

Event Details:

Title: Suara Areta

Day, Date: Thursday, May 2, 2024

Time: 18:30 WIB

Venue: Gripa Studio, Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta

To support this event, the public is invited to participate by donating through the link bit.ly/DONASI-ARETA to obtain show tickets. All funds collected will be used to support the production and dissemination of important messages about sexual violence and survivor trauma recovery.

About Areta Project:

Initiated as the final project of three LSPR students, Areta Project is an artistic initiative aimed at utilizing performing arts as a tool to voice important social issues. Through creativity, education, and advocacy, Areta Project is committed to empowering individuals and communities to create a safer environment for survivors of sexual violence.

For more information and ticket reservations, please contact:

Maitsaa Bilqiis

Public Relations

aretaproject2023@gmail.com

+62 812-9566-2302

Play Broadway Games