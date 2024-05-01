Minnesota Students Held 'Sit-In' to Protest Canceled Theatre Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The College of St. Scholastica in Minnesota has announced the decision to suspend its theater productions this coming fall, prompting a vibrant sit-in protest by students, alumni, and community members.

The decision, communicated last Friday through a college-wide email, took many by surprise, including Sharon Obst, the Director of Theater. "I'm crushed," Obst told the local Fox affiliate. "Really that’s the only way to describe it is, I’m crushed."

In response, a sit-in was organized this Monday outside the school president’s office, drawing considerable participation from both the college and local community. Students and supporters discussed the profound impact of the decision on their personal and academic lives.

"It just means so much to me. It feels like a part of my personality is just taken away now and I don’t have opportunities,” said MacKenzie Williams, a sophomore at the college. The sentiment reflects the broader dismay and disappointment echoed throughout the day.

The college’s decision comes in the wake of a roughly 30 percent drop in enrollment over the past five years, which has necessitated budget cuts across various departments. Ryan Sandefer, Vice President of Academic Affairs, expressed the challenges faced by the college: "We know this is going to be difficult. This transition is going to be difficult for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the community. But I want to say that we are committed to the mission of the institution. We are committed to responsible living and meaningful work. That includes the arts.”

The theater community at St. Scholastica has been a vibrant part of many students’ lives, providing a sanctuary of acceptance and a platform for self-expression. Alumni have also reached out, emphasizing the integral role the theater program played in their college experience. A 2020 graduate, Natalie Ness, wrote, "By cutting this program you cut students' access to acceptance, connection, ability to present words and encouragement to others, and really importantly, their retention to school.”

In a demonstration of solidarity and support, students from the nearby University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) also participated in the sit-in, following outreach from St. Scholastica students to UMD’s theater director, Mark Harvey.

Amid these challenging times, the community has rallied to establish a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for sustaining theater performances in some capacity next year.

