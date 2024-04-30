The New Group Reveals Slate of Talkbacks & Accessibility Initiatives for ALL OF ME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Group has announced a slate of talkbacks and accessibility initiatives happening around the current production of All Of Me, aimed at increasing accessibility and enhancing the experience of the show. All of Me, by Laura Winters, features Madison Ferris, Danny J. Gomez, Lily Mae Harrington, Florencia Lozano, Brian Furey Morabito and Kyra Sedgwick, directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe. Previews began April 23 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30pm. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through June 16 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

It’s your classic romantic comedy. Boy meets girl. Boy uses a wheelchair, girl uses a scooter, and they both use text-to-speech technology to connect to the world around them. They come from different worlds, but love pulls them together when their families push them apart. All of Me is a boldly humorous and candid love story exploring class and disability in America today.

A series of talkbacks and accessibility initiatives is slated as follows. $29 tickets are available for every performance. Additional access initiatives to be announced. Events as detailed below are subject to change. For tickets and further information, visit www.thenewgroup.org.

Wednesday, May 1 at 7:30pm:

Special Event: Masked Performance

All Of Me offers a special Masks Required performance where all audience members will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be available at the box office.

Thursday, May 2, following the 7:30pm performance:

Talkback: “Change Is In The Air: Accessibility in Theater”

This post-show talkback will feature a discussion on the creative process of All of Me, and the growth and changes that have helped make theater more accessible for this production and within the industry. Speakers will include accessibility and disability consultant Paul Behrhorst, co-founder of ConsultAbility, and All of Me Associate Director Evan T Cummings.

Thursday, May 16 at 7:30pm, with Town Hall to follow the performance:

Special Event: ASL Performance and Town Hall Conversation

The New Group is proud to announce the return of ASL Interpreted performances. Following the show, audience members are invited to participate in a town hall conversation to share their observations and concerns about accessibility in theater with industry professionals. ASL interpretation will be available for both performance and town hall conversation.

Tuesday, May 21, following the 7:30pm performance:

Talkback: “Page to Stage: The Evolution of All of Me”

This post-show talkback will feature a conversation with playwright Laura Winters and director Ashley Brooke Monroe about the creation, history and development of bringing All Of Me to the stage.

Thursday, May 23 at 7:30pm:

Special Event: Open Caption Performance

The New Group will offer two Open Caption Performances during the limited run. Captioning will be done by c2 (Caption Coalition), and is provided through funds from TDF's TAP grant program. (The second Open Caption Performance takes place Saturday, June 8 at 2:00pm, as listed below)

Saturday, June 1 at 6:30pm:

Special Event & Talkback: Date Night!

Love is in the air at All Of Me and this special date night experience is no exception! Guests attending the show will have the opportunity to upgrade their ticket to include a date night Dance Class at 6:30pm, just prior to the performance. The hour-long dance class is led by Cathleen Terrando, Co-Founding Director of Roll Call Wheelchair Dance Long Island. Reservations required; space for the dance class is limited. After the show, all audience members are welcome to stay for a talkback about the love story in the play and the history of romantic comedies.

Can’t make it to this “Date Night” event? To add a little romance to each performance, The New Group is teaming up with The Green Fig to offer a special “date night package.” When purchasing tickets, you’ll be able to add-on dinner for two at The Green Fig (570 Tenth Avenue) for $99. This includes a shared appetizer, two entrees and a shared dessert. Tax and gratuity are included.

Tuesday, June 4, following the 7:30pm performance:

Talkback: “LatinX Theater: Representation on the Stage”

This post-show conversation dives into the representation of the Latinx community in All Of Me and in theater today.

Saturday, June 8 at 2:00pm:

Special Event & Talkback: Caregivers Day

To celebrate the caregivers in our lives, The New Group is offering a special performance of All of Me that includes a variety of pre-show activities for caregiving teams to do together. During the show, free child care by Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) and Broadway Babysitters will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis in one of The Signature Center Studios while adults enjoy the show.

**Saturday, June 8 at 2:00pm is also an Open Caption Performance.

Special Event: Open Caption Performance

The New Group offers this second of two Open Caption Performances. Captioning will be done by c2 (Caption Coalition), and is provided through funds from TDF's TAP grant program.

Wednesday, June 12 at 7:30pm:

Special Event: Relaxed Performance

We welcome the audience to a special relaxed performance of All Of Me. For this performance house lights will remain on at a slightly dimmed level and sound levels will be adjusted. Additionally fidget devices will be available for guests when ID is provided.

To increase access to tickets, The New Group has released a block of $29 tickets to every performance. Tickets can be purchased at thenewgroup.org.

General performance schedule: Tuesday through Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2:00pm & 8:00pm, and Sunday at 2:00pm. For updates & details, please visit thenewgroup.org.

All of Me features Madison Ferris (The Glass Menagerie), Danny J. Gomez ("NCIS: Hawai’i”), Lily Mae Harrington (“Single Drunk Female”), Florencia Lozano (“One Life to Live”), Brian Furey Morabito (The Panic of ‘29) and Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”).

Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, this production includes Co-Scenic Design by Brett Banakis andEdward T. Morris, Costume Design bySarah LeFeber, Lighting Design by Reza Behjat and Sound Design by Matt Otto. Fight Director: Thomas Schall. Production Supervisor: Five Ohm. Accessibility & Disability Consultant: ConsultAbility. Production Accessibility Coordinator: Caitlin Cafiero. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Elizabeth Allen.

All of Me is produced by The New Group in association with Neil Gooding Productions and Shea Theatricals.

The world premiere of All of Me was presented at Barrington Stage in 2022.

Play Broadway Games