Shop Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Musical Merch in the Theater Shop

Check out the lineup of merch for the pre-Broadway engagement of DEATH BECOMES HER, which began performances April 30, 202, at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre.

Shop the complete lineup of merch, including a number of Siempre Viva branded items including a tote bag, pullover sweater, ornament, as well as production logo t-shirts and magnets!

Starring Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy® Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child, Chicago), DEATH BECOMES HER, based on the classic 1992 film, is a drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy about friendship, love, and burying the hatchet…again, and again, and again.

Death Becomes Her Wrinkled Compact

Rose gold-tone compact mirror with the Death Becomes Her logo and the quote "Wrinkled Wrinkled Little Star." Metal alloy measuring 2.75 inches.



Buy Now»

Death Becomes Her Warning Mug

Iridescent 11oz mug with the quote "Now A Warning?" and the Death Becomes Her Logo on the reverse side. Hand wash recommended.



Buy Now»

Death Becomes Her Siempre Viva Tote

Black 12 oz tote featuring the Siempre Viva elixir vial. 100% washed cotton.



Buy Now»

Death Becomes Her Unisex Siempre Viva Pullover

Unisex black crewneck pullover with the Siempre Viva elixir vial floating above the Death Becomes Her logo. 50/50 Cotton/Polyester.



Buy Now»

Death Becomes Her Siempre Viva Ornament

Flat glitter enamel-fill Siempre Viva ornament.



Buy Now»

Death Becomes Her Bottoms Up Shot Glass

2 oz shot glass featuring the quote "Bottoms Up" printed in purple.



Buy Now»

Death Becomes Her Pin Set

Set of three Death Becomes Her themed enamel pins



Buy Now»

Death Becomes Her Unisex Logo Tee

Unisex purple marble t-shirt with the Death Becomes Her logo on the front and the quote "Now a warning" on the back.



Buy Now»

Death Becomes Her Logo Magnet

Button magnet with the quote from the show "Life's a bitch and then you die. Or not.", followed by the logo. 2.5 inches by 3.5 inches.



Buy Now»

Death Becomes Her Unisex Gaze Tee

Unisex black t-shirt featuring the quote from the show "Everything I do is for the gaze". 100% preshrunk ring-spun cotton.



Buy Now»

