Shop Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Musical Merch in the Theater Shop

Stock up on merch from the pre-Broadway engagement.
Check out the lineup of merch for the pre-Broadway engagement of DEATH BECOMES HER, which began performances April 30, 202, at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre.
Shop the complete lineup of merch, including a number of Siempre Viva branded items including a tote bag, pullover sweater, ornament, as well as production logo t-shirts and magnets!
Starring Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy® Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child, Chicago), DEATH BECOMES HER, based on the classic 1992 film, is a drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy about friendship, love, and burying the hatchet…again, and again, and again.
Rose gold-tone compact mirror with the Death Becomes Her logo and the quote "Wrinkled Wrinkled Little Star." Metal alloy measuring 2.75 inches.
Iridescent 11oz mug with the quote "Now A Warning?" and the Death Becomes Her Logo on the reverse side. Hand wash recommended.
Black 12 oz tote featuring the Siempre Viva elixir vial. 100% washed cotton.
Unisex black crewneck pullover with the Siempre Viva elixir vial floating above the Death Becomes Her logo. 50/50 Cotton/Polyester.
Flat glitter enamel-fill Siempre Viva ornament.
2 oz shot glass featuring the quote "Bottoms Up" printed in purple.
Set of three Death Becomes Her themed enamel pins
Unisex purple marble t-shirt with the Death Becomes Her logo on the front and the quote "Now a warning" on the back.
Button magnet with the quote from the show "Life's a bitch and then you die. Or not.", followed by the logo. 2.5 inches by 3.5 inches.
Unisex black t-shirt featuring the quote from the show "Everything I do is for the gaze". 100% preshrunk ring-spun cotton.
