THE NOTEBOOK Original Cast Album Debuts At #1 On MusicConnect Top Broadway Chart

Following its April 19th release by Atlantic Records, The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) debuted at #1 on the Top Broadway chart in Music Connect.

The Notebook The Musical is also celebrating its three Tony Award nominations for Bekah Brunstetter (Best Book of a Musical), Maryann Plunkett (Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical), and Dorian Harewood (Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical).

See the full list of 2024 Tony nominees here!

This spring, the production has also been recognized with Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards (Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood), and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing (Schele Williams); two Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical (Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood); and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical (Maryann Plunkett).

Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

About THE NOTEBOOK

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune called The Notebook “absolutely gorgeous - not to be missed,” and Steven Oxman of the Chicago Sun-Times called it “superb – a stage musical for the ages.”

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production's music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

