Richard Kind to Appear as Guest on JOHN MULANEY PRESENTS: EVERYBODY'S IN LA

A new guest has just been announced for John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA.

Richard Kind, comedian of the stage and screen, will appear as the announcer of the comedy special, which debuts on May 3. Kind and Mulaney previously worked together in the Original Cast Album: Co-Op episode of Documentary Now! The episode was a parody of the documentary Original Cast Album: Company, which centered on the recording of Stephen Sondheim's musical.

Onstage, Kind has appeared in The Big Knife, The Producers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and much more.

Other guests for John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA include David Letterman, Nate Bargatze, Seismologist Dr Lucy Jones, Weezer, Jerry Seinfeld, Citizens for LA Wildlife Representative Tony Tucci, Jon Stewart, renowned hypnotherapist Kerry Gaynor, Flea, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Marcia Clark, Ray J, Mae Martin, Los Lobos, legendary filmmaker John Carpenter, Warren G, Earthquake, Patton Oswalt, Stavros Halkias, helicopter journalist Zoey Tur, Sarah Silverman, Joyce Manor, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura, Bill Hader, St. Vincent, Cassandra Peterson, Luenell, Hannah Gadsby, Cedric the Entertainer, Dr. Emily Lindsey of the La Brea Tar Pits and Beck. There are reported to be additional guests as well,

John Mulaney will explore the city of Los Angeles with his comedian friends in this upcoming Netflix special. Over the course of six live episodes, the comically unconventional show will feature Mulaney along with special guests and field pieces all shot in Los Angeles.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA debuts on May 3, with additional episodes streaming nightly from May 6 - 10. All new episodes debut at 7 pm PT on Netflix.

In addition to serving as host, Mulaney also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer through his Multiple Camera Productions. Ashley Edens serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. Dave Ferguson is THE HEAD writer. Mulaney will also be at the Hollywood Bowl on May 4 as part of the festival.

