2024 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The nominations are in! Below, check out how each show fared individually in a full list of nominations by show.

Follow us on BroadwayWorld throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more! The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Hell's Kitchen

Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Maleah Joi Moon - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brandon Victor Dixon - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kecia Lewis - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Gareth Owen - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Michael Greif - Best Direction of a Musical

Camille A. Brown - Best Choreography

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone - Best Orchestrations

Stereophonic

Best Play

Will Butler - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Will Brill - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Eli Gelb - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Tom Pecinka - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Juliana Canfield - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Sarah Pidgeon - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

David Zinn - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Enver Chakartash - Best Costume Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Ryan Rumery - Best Sound Design of a Play

Daniel Aukin - Best Direction of a Play

Will Butler and Justin Craig - Best Orchestrations

The Outsiders

Best Musical

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine - Best Book of a Musical

Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Brody Grant - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Joshua Boone - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Sky Lakota-Lynch - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Cody Spencer - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Danya Taymor - Best Direction of a Musical

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman - Best Choreography

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) - Best Orchestrations

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Revival of a Musical

Eddie Redmayne - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Gayle Rankin - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Steven Skybell - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Bebe Neuwirth - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Tom Scutt - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Tom Scutt - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Isabella Byrd - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Nick Lidster for Autograph - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Appropriate

Best Revival of a Play

Sarah Paulson - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Corey Stoll - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

dots - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Dede Ayite - Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Cox - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Bray Poor and Will Pickens - Best Sound Design of a Play

Lila Neugebauer - Best Direction of a Play

Merrily We Roll Along

Best Revival of a Musical

Jonathan Groff - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Daniel Radcliffe - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lindsay Mendez - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kai Harada - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Maria Friedman - Best Direction of a Musical

Jonathan Tunick - Best Orchestrations

Water for Elephants

Best Musical

Rick Elice - Best Book of a Musical

Takeshi Kata - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

David Israel Reynoso - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Bradley King and David Bengali - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jessica Stone - Best Direction of a Musical

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll - Best Choreography

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Revival of a Play

Leslie Odom, Jr. - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Kara Young - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Derek McLane - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Emilio Sosa - Best Costume Design of a Play

Kenny Leon - Best Direction of a Play

Suffs

Best Musical

Shaina Taub - Best Book of a Musical

Shaina Taub - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Nikki M. James - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Paul Tazewell - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Leigh Silverman - Best Direction of a Musical

An Enemy of the People

Best Revival of a Play

Jeremy Strong - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

dots - Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Zinn - Best Costume Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Play

David Zinn - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Dede Ayite - Best Costume Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella - Best Sound Design of a Play

Whitney White - Best Direction of a Play

Here Lies Love

Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Lyrics: David Byrne - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

David Korins - Best Scenic Design of a Play

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Annie-B Parson - Best Choreography

Illinoise

Best Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Justin Peck - Best Choreography

Timo Andres - Best Orchestrations

Mary Jane

Best Play

Rachel McAdams - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Leah Gelpe - Best Sound Design of a Play

Anne Kauffman - Best Direction of a Play

Mother Play

Best Play

Jessica Lange - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jim Parsons - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Celia Keenan-Bolger - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Days of Wine and Roses

Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Brian d'Arcy James - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Kelli O'Hara - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Doubt: A Parable

Liev Schreiber - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Amy Ryan - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Lempicka

Eden Espinosa - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Amber Iman - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

The Notebook

Bekah Brunstetter - Best Book of a Musical

Dorian Harewood - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Maryann Plunkett - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Prayer for the French Republic

Best Play

Betsy Aidem - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Amith Chandrashaker - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Back To The Future: The Musical

Roger Bart - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Grey House

Natasha Katz - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Tom Gibbons - Best Sound Design of a Play

The Great Gatsby

Linda Cho - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Best Revival of a Musical

Monty Python's Spamalot

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Patriots

Michael Stuhlbarg - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Uncle Vanya

William Jackson Harper - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

The Who's Tommy

Best Revival of a Musical

Play Broadway Games