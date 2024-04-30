2024 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show

Hell's Kitchen and Stereophonic lead the pack with 13 nominations each.
The nominations are in! Below, check out how each show fared individually in a full list of nominations by show.
Follow us on BroadwayWorld throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more! The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, on Sunday, June 16, 2024.
Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical
Maleah Joi Moon - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Brandon Victor Dixon - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kecia Lewis - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Dede Ayite - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Gareth Owen - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Michael Greif - Best Direction of a Musical
Camille A. Brown - Best Choreography
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone - Best Orchestrations
Best Play
Will Butler - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Will Brill - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Eli Gelb - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Tom Pecinka - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Juliana Canfield - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Sarah Pidgeon - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
David Zinn - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Enver Chakartash - Best Costume Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Ryan Rumery - Best Sound Design of a Play
Daniel Aukin - Best Direction of a Play
Will Butler and Justin Craig - Best Orchestrations
Best Musical
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine - Best Book of a Musical
Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Brody Grant - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Joshua Boone - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Sky Lakota-Lynch - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Cody Spencer - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Danya Taymor - Best Direction of a Musical
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman - Best Choreography
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) - Best Orchestrations
Best Revival of a Musical
Eddie Redmayne - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Gayle Rankin - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Steven Skybell - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Bebe Neuwirth - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Tom Scutt - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Tom Scutt - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Isabella Byrd - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Nick Lidster for Autograph - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Best Revival of a Play
Sarah Paulson - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Corey Stoll - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
dots - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Dede Ayite - Best Costume Design of a Play
Jane Cox - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Bray Poor and Will Pickens - Best Sound Design of a Play
Lila Neugebauer - Best Direction of a Play
Best Revival of a Musical
Jonathan Groff - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Daniel Radcliffe - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Lindsay Mendez - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kai Harada - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Maria Friedman - Best Direction of a Musical
Jonathan Tunick - Best Orchestrations
Best Musical
Rick Elice - Best Book of a Musical
Takeshi Kata - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
David Israel Reynoso - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Bradley King and David Bengali - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Jessica Stone - Best Direction of a Musical
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll - Best Choreography
Best Revival of a Play
Leslie Odom, Jr. - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Kara Young - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Derek McLane - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Emilio Sosa - Best Costume Design of a Play
Kenny Leon - Best Direction of a Play
Best Musical
Shaina Taub - Best Book of a Musical
Shaina Taub - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Nikki M. James - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Paul Tazewell - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Leigh Silverman - Best Direction of a Musical
Best Revival of a Play
Jeremy Strong - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
dots - Best Scenic Design of a Play
David Zinn - Best Costume Design of a Play
Isabella Byrd - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Best Play
David Zinn - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Dede Ayite - Best Costume Design of a Play
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella - Best Sound Design of a Play
Whitney White - Best Direction of a Play
Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Lyrics: David Byrne - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
David Korins - Best Scenic Design of a Play
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Annie-B Parson - Best Choreography
Best Musical
Brandon Stirling Baker - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Justin Peck - Best Choreography
Timo Andres - Best Orchestrations
Best Play
Rachel McAdams - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Leah Gelpe - Best Sound Design of a Play
Anne Kauffman - Best Direction of a Play
Best Play
Jessica Lange - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jim Parsons - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Celia Keenan-Bolger - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Brian d'Arcy James - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Kelli O'Hara - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Liev Schreiber - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Amy Ryan - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Eden Espinosa - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Amber Iman - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Bekah Brunstetter - Best Book of a Musical
Dorian Harewood - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Maryann Plunkett - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Best Play
Betsy Aidem - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Amith Chandrashaker - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Roger Bart - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Tom Gibbons - Best Sound Design of a Play
Linda Cho - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Best Revival of a Musical
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Michael Stuhlbarg - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
William Jackson Harper - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Best Revival of a Musical
