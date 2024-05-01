Rialto Chatter: TITANIQUE Eyes West End Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Titanique may be setting sail for London! According to Deadline's Baz Bamigboye, the musical is eyeing a West End run in the near future.

While no official dates or details have been revealed at this time, it is believed that the show will open sometime within 2024.

About Titanique

Titanique premiered in Los Angeles in 2017. The musical then began an off-Broadway run at The Asylum Theatre in June 2022, transferring to the Daryl Roth Theatre in November.

Combining the music of Céline Dion, and the hit film Titanic, is Titanique, the musical that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.

Dion's hits in the usical include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More”.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl RothTheatre on November 20, 2022.

