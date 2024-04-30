Video: Caissie Levy, Jack Wolfe, and Eleanor Worthington-Cox Perform 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of Next To Normal’s West End Transfer to the Wyndham’s Theatre on Tuesday 18 June 2024, an all new video has been released of ‘Superboy and the Invisible Girl’ performed by the company’s celebrated returning cast Caissie Levy, Jack Wolfe, and Eleanor Worthington-Cox.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs this powerful rock musical.

Check out the video here!

