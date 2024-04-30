TONY AWARDS HELL'S KITCHEN, STEREOPHONIC, THE OUTSIDERS AND MORE RECEIVE 2024 TONY AWARD NOMINATIONS

Video: Caissie Levy, Jack Wolfe, and Eleanor Worthington-Cox Perform 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL

The production will transfer to the Wyndham’s Theatre on Tuesday 18 June 2024.

By: Apr. 30, 2024
Next To Normal Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £24
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



Ahead of Next To Normal’s West End Transfer to the Wyndham’s Theatre on Tuesday 18 June 2024, an all new video has been released of ‘Superboy and the Invisible Girl’ performed by the company’s celebrated returning cast Caissie Levy, Jack Wolfe,  and Eleanor Worthington-Cox.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs this powerful rock musical.

Check out the video here!



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-UpTest and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? The Broadway ScramblePlay the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
Tony Awards TriviaHow well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Broadway World GameCan you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!

 



Videos