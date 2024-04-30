A STRANGE LOOP To Have Canadian Premiere In 2025!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Musical Stage Company, Soulpepper Theatre, and Crow's Theatre will collaborate to present the highly anticipated Canadian premiere run of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical, A STRANGE LOOP.

This blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young fat, Black, and gay artist grappling with the desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Featuring direction by Ray Hogg, A STRANGE LOOP will be on stage at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts from April 22 - June 1, 2025.

Meet Usher. He's dreaming of one day having a full-time career as a successful playwright, but currently, he's working front-of-house at Broadway's The Lion King while grappling with his own artistic aspirations and personal identity. As he navigates the challenges of society's expectations, internalized racism, body image issues, self-doubt, and the complexities of his own desires, Usher confronts the "strange loop" of his existence all the while trying to write the very musical the audience is watching.

Joined by a hilarious chorus who personify Usher's larger-than-life 'Thoughts', such as ‘Daily Self-Loathing', ‘Sexual Ambivalence', and caricatured depictions of his parents, A STRANGE LOOP is bursting with unforgettable melodies and metatheatrical storytelling. This musical promises to leave audiences thoroughly entertained and equally spellbound by its poignant, subversive, and unflinching exploration of identity, sexuality, self-expression, and the power of art to transcend barriers.

The acclaimed musical is the recipient of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, two Tony Awards including Best New Musical, two Drama Desk Awards, two Obie Awards, and seven Lucille Lortel Award nominations.

“A groundbreaking exploration of self-acceptance and self-actualization, A STRANGE LOOP is a show that completely takes the ‘rules' of musical theatre and smashes them to pieces to reveal nakedly honest reflections on sexuality, race, class, shame, and desire.” says Ray Hogg, Artistic Director of The Musical Stage Company and Director of the Canadian Premiere of A STRANGE LOOP. “

In 105 years, only 10 musicals have ever won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and it is clear why Michael R. Jackson's work is among the esteemed few. His staggering intellect and capacity to write paradoxical emotional truths have resulted in a show that is galvanizing, polarizing, inspiring, and provocative. Uniting with Soulpepper & Crow's Theatre on this journey to bring A STRANGE LOOP to Toronto audiences is going to be an exceptionally special experience. I hope audiences leave the theatre after seeing this musical fired up to courageously inhabit their own selves more fully AND to have more empathy towards people in their own circles who are oppressed, suppressed, and relegated to the proverbial ‘out-group'.”

“A STRANGE LOOP on Broadway left me buzzing with excitement and gratitude. Michael R. Jackson's raw and unflinching creation boldly bends traditional musical forms, expressing the limitations felt by his characters in a way that feels urgent and original.” says Weyni Mengesha, Artistic Director of Soulpepper Theatre. “I felt inspired and liberated by its truthfulness and can't wait to share this transformative experience with audiences.” Associate Artistic Director of Soulpepper Theatre, Luke Reece, adds: “The unfiltered honesty and riotous hilarity of this musical will knock you off your seat. I was lucky enough to catch the off-Broadway run at Playwrights Horizons in 2019, and have been excited for its Canadian premiere ever since. I know audiences will be thoroughly entertained by everything A STRANGE LOOP has to offer, and can't wait to welcome this groundbreaking musical to our city. Get ready for a ride Toronto!”

“The arrival of A STRANGE LOOP on Broadway created an undeniable seismic shockwave in contemporary musical theatre. Jackson's lyrical genius and audacious storytelling created a vortex that left audiences—including me—gasping. It's funny as hell. It's raw. It's vulnerable. It does something magical; it transforms shame into beauty. I told everyone I knew to see it” said Chris Abraham, Artistic Director of Crow's Theatre. “Crow's Theatre is thrilled to be on this adventure with The Musical Stage Company and Soulpepper, and we look forward to launching a musical theatre experience that promises to get everyone talking, feeling, and wanting to share with friends.”

Tickets

A STRANGE LOOP is on stage April 22 - June 1, 2025 (Opening Night: Wednesday April 30, 2025) at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts (50 Tank House Lane). For more information visit https://www.soulpepper.ca/performances/a-strange-loop. Tickets will be announced at a later date.

