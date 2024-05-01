Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2024 - Where to Watch BRIDGERTON & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This May, Broadway fans can spring into action with new albums, movies, and television shows to binge. From the new version of Doctor Who starring Ncuti Gatwa to the recording of Stephen Sondheim's final musical, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Look below to see what movies, television, and music you should tune into this May!

Theatre TV & Film

Some Like It Hot (May 1, Prime Video)

Billy Wilder's 1959 comedy classic with Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as '20s musicians who hide from the mob--as women in an all-girl band. See the original film that inspired the hit Broadway musical!

Pal Joey (May 1, Prime Video)

Based on the Rodgers and Hart musical, an egotistical nightclub singer must choose between the wealthy socialite who can help his career and the chorus girl who's stolen his heart in Pal Joey, starring Rita Hayworth and Frank Sinatra.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (May 2, Peacock)

The series tells the story of one man, Lali, a Slovakian Jew, who, in 1942, was deported to Auschwitz, the concentration camp where over a million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust. Barbra Streisand recorded a brand-new song for the series, which serves as the end title.

Hacks (Season 3) (May 2, Max)

A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles. Guest stars this season include Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn.

A Man in Full (May 2, Netflix)

Tony-nominated actor Jeff Daniels stars in this mini-series based on the novel by Tom Wolfe. Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble. Additional cast includes Diane Lane and William Jackson Harper, who is currently on Broadway in Uncle Vanya.

Doctor Who (New Season) (May 10, Disney+)

The Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS, they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet. This season will also mark a guest appearance by Jinkx Monsoon, who is currently playing Audrey in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors.

Bridgerton (Season 3 – Volume 1) (May 16, Netflix)

Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. See the series that inspired The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical!

Jim Henson Idea Man (May 31, Disney+)

Jim Henson Idea Man takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond. The film features interviews with Rita Moreno, Frank Oz, and more.



Theatre Music

Stereophonic (Original Cast Recording) (May 10)

The new Broadway play Stereophonic, by David Adjmi, features original songs by Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire. The digital album will be released on May 10, 2024, with the physical CD release set for June 14. Pre-order the album here.

Here We Are (Original Cast Recording) (May 17)

Here We Are, the final musical from Stephen Sondheim will release its original Off-Broadway cast recording on digital and CD on May 17. The album will feature the cast of Joe Mantello’s celebrated world premiere production: Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce and Jeremy Shamos. Pre-order the album here.

The Outsiders: A New Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (May 22)

Listen to the songs from the new musical adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal book and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film. The Outsiders features music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine. Pre-order the album here.

