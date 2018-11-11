Save Up to $50 to See Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas, Christopher Sieber in THE PROM on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

See the next hit from Broadway's Musical Comedy Dream Team - the geniuses behind The Book of Mormon, Aladdin, The Drowsy Chaperone, Elf, Mean Girls...must we go on?

What happens when four stars leave the bright lights of Broadway and take leading roles in a small-town controversy making national headlines? Big drama. Bigger laughs. And the biggest musical showstopper in years!

Starring Tony Award® nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone) and two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek) leading a cast of 27.

Discount Offer

Up to $50 off orchestra seats for select performances using code PQFBK911. Offer valid for performances now through 12/20/18.

Purchase Your Tickets: PQFBK911

Terms & Conditions: Offer valid for performances through 12/20/18. This offer cannot be combined with any other discount and is not applicable to previously purchased tickets. Limit 10 tickets per order. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Offer subject to availability and includes a $2.00 facility fee. Normal phone and Internet service charges apply. Offer may be modified or revoked at any time without notice.

Related Articles