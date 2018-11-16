Positions at The Public, Joyce Theater Foundation, Sierra Rep, More in this Week's BWW Classifieds, 11/16

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/15/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Digital Marketing Specialist

DIGITAL MARKETING SPECIALIST Status: Full Time Exempt Reports to: Director of Marketing Core responsibilities: to provide content production for website and email and assist with general marketing support. This position reports to the Director of Marketing. - Provide website content updates for the entire organization on an ongoing basis. - Create and proof email campaigns (eNews, Concert Reminders, Concert Codas, Special Offers & Promotions, Student Offers, Development eAppeals and o... (more)

Internships: Production Internships

The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival is seeking full-time summer production interns with diverse backgrounds and experiences. Internships are available in Scenery, Audio, Lighting, Props, Costumes, Production Management, and General Production. The level of responsibility entrusted to Public Theater interns requires that they be mature, self-reliant, good communicators, and able to work effectively in a highly collaborative environment. The summer season provides interns with va... (more)

Temp Jobs: 2019 Summer Season Positions

The historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA - the theatre where Broadway goes to summer - is currently looking to fill the following positions for our 2019 Summer Season which includes productions of The Importance of Being Earnest, Little Shop of Horrors, Once, A Chorus Line, Noises Off and Deathtrap. Those interested in applying should send cover letter, resume to: resumes@capeplayhouse.com with the job title as the subject line. Applications by email only, no phone calls please. Wardrobe ... (more)

Internships: 2019 Apprentice/Intern Program

The Cape Playhouse is currently seeking resumes for Apprenticeships and Internship positions for our 2019 Summer Season. We are proud to offer a variety of highly competitive apprenticeship and internship opportunities in areas of production, arts administration, stage management, production management, lighting, sound, wardrobe, props, painting, and carpentry. All positions empower aspiring professional theatre artists with the opportunity to develop their skills while exploring the inner wo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing & Communications Manager

Marketing & Communications Manager Full-Time TheaterWorksUSA is seeking candidates for a full-time employee to play a key role in creating, developing, and executing marketing and promotional campaigns to drive demand and build awareness around TWUSA's mission and programs. RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING: 01. Create and execute annual marketing and advertising plans for all programs. 02. Manage the development and distribution of all related print collater... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Shop & Associate Production Manager

Shop & Associate Production Manager Full-time TheaterWorksUSA is seeking candidates for a full-time employee to be responsible for management of our costume and prop shops, and fabrication of materials related to the company's national touring productions. RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING: 01. Supervise the construction and maintenance of costumes and props for all TWUSA productions. 02. Identify, hire, and manage highly-skilled labor for both shops. 03. Co... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Database Assistant

Continuing the work of its founder, Joe Papp, The Public Theater is a civic institution engaging with some of the most important ideas and social issues of today. As one of the nation's first nonprofit theaters, The Public has long operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. The Public's programming includes an annual season at its home at Astor Place, Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater, The Mobile Unit, ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Technical Production Positions

Jacob's Pillow, a National Historic Landmark and recipient of the National Medal of Arts, is a year-round center for dance and home to America's longest-running international dance festival located in the beautiful Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, seeks 11 full time seasonal production team members. These are seasonal, full-time positions: April 28, 2019, through August 31, 2019. · Doris Duke Theatre Master Electrician Apprentice · Event Production Coordinator · ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Marketing Manager

The Public Theater seeks a marketing professional to implement the marketing and communication strategies as they relate to the activities of the Development Department. The person in this position will report to the Director of Marketing and strategize with the senior Development team and the Director of Marketing on the project management of printed collateral, donor communications, campaigns, and funder recognition. The Public is a cultural institution dedicated to upholding principles ... (more)

: Production Internship

The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival is seeking full-time summer production interns with diverse backgrounds and experiences. Internships are available in Scenery, Audio, Lighting, Props, Costumes, Production Management, and General Production. The level of responsibility entrusted to Public Theater interns requires that they be mature, self-reliant, good communicators, and able to work effectively in a highly collaborative environment. The summer season provides interns with v... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Database Assistant

The Public Theater is seeking a Development Database Assistant to provide support to the Development Operations team. They will be responsible for supporting the integrity of the Tessitura database for the department and its constituents. This role will assist in implementing and maintaining standard operating procedures using the Tessitura database and will work collaboratively with the team to create systems and reporting tools that promote decision making. They will be a key member in the da... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Client Services Account Director

AKA NYC, a global advertising agency specializing in theatrical and non-theatrical entertainment, is in search of a Client Services Account Director to be a part of our dynamic Client Services team. This individual will help to support the team in delivering outstanding service to our clients. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Deliver sound strategy and excellent team performance. - Oversee and implement campaign strategy through partnerships with Managing Partners, CS Dire... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Media Director

AKA NYC, a global advertising agency specializing in Broadway and live entertainment, is looking for a Media Director with strong digital skills to lead a group of smart and innovative media professionals and drive strategic innovation. The ideal candidate for this role will have the ability to encourage and facilitate big picture strategy, thrive in fast-paced environments, and have impeccable leadership and communication skills. Responsibilities include but not limited to: - Deliver sound... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Integrated Designer

AKA NYC, a full-service marketing and advertising agency specializing in Broadway and the live entertainment industry, is currently in search of an Integrated Designer. In this role, the Integrated Designer is responsible for developing concepts and executing creative across all advertising platforms from brief to project deadline. This individual will take creative direction from assigned Creative Director and collaborate with additional creative team members to develop exceptional creative i... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Mobile Unit

The Public Theater is seeking a highly skilled Director of Mobile Unit to join their artistic staff. The Public Theater's Mobile Unit breaks down economic and geographic barriers to the arts by meeting our communities where they are, staging free professional theater productions in local neighborhood venues such as libraries, homeless shelters, and community centers across all five New York City boroughs. This reimagining of Mobile Theater is inspired by Ten Thousand Things Theater in Minnea... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Assistant House Manager

The Shakespeare Theatre Company at the Harman Center for the Arts, a multi-venue LORT B+ theatre, seeks part-time Assistant House Managers. Responsibilities for this entry-level position include training ushers, greeting and seating patrons and maintaining a high level of customer care under the direction of the Lead House Managers. The successful candidate will have superior people skills and the ability to work quickly and accurately under pressure. A background in face-to-face customer servic... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Box Office Sales Associate

The Shakespeare Theatre Company is currently seeking a full-time Sales Associate in our box office. Qualified applicants will provide the highest level of customer service to STC patrons and handle customer service problems as they arise while ensuring a positive resolution. The Box Office Sales Associate will sell and reserve tickets to all productions, process exchanges, and sell and renew subscriptions for our current and new subscribers with little supervision, and is expected to work evenin... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Deck Chief

The Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) seeks a Deck Chief to join the Stage Operations team. This position will maintain the quality and integrity of stage, set, and prop elements for STC productions, presentations, and rentals, and will sustain a working understanding of the theatre, its procedures, and its equipment. Job functions will include: serving as lead run crew for STC productions, outside rentals, and special events as assigned by the Stage Operations Supervisor; maintaining pre- and p... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Group Sales & Ticket Services Manager

The Shakespeare Theatre Company, a multi-venue LORT B+ theatre in Washington, DC, seeks a Group Sales & Ticket Services Manager. This position is part of the Audience Services department, and supervises box office operations, including: hires, trains, and schedules sales associates and sales supervisors, provides customer service to the public, and resolves ticketing software issues. In addition, the Manager tracks budget information, processes departmental payroll, and reconciles financial info... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Institutional Fundraising Coordinator

The Shakespeare Theatre Company seeks an Institutional Fundraising Coordinator (IFC) to support the day-to-day operations of foundation, government, and corporate fundraising. The IFC will be responsible for researching prospects; writing proposals, letters of inquiry and reports; stewarding grants and managing donor relationships; maintaining Tessitura accounts; and participating at cultivation and fundraising events. The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor's degree in Arts Management, Theatre... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Retail Attendant

The Shakespeare Theatre Company is seeking individuals with a love of the Arts for a position with the flexibility to work anywhere from 8 hours to up to 29 hours per week, depending on scheduled events. The Gift Shop Attendant will participate in the set-up and supervision of the gift shop, arrange inventory, advise Manager of any pending shortages; greet guests and explain items for sale with suggestive selling techniques, perform clean-up duties, properly record all transactions and perform a... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Retail and Concessions Lead

The Shakespeare Theatre Company is seeking individuals with a love of the Arts for a position with the flexibility to work anywhere from 8 hours to up to 29 hours per week, depending on scheduled events. The Retail and Concessions Lead will act as the Manager On Duty, participate in the set-up and supervision of the bars, arrange inventory, oversee and manage the bar staff; communicate any shortages or outages to Managers, greet guests and explain items for sale with suggestive selling technique... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Donor Advisor

DONOR ADVISOR Reports to: Donor Advisor Supervisor Work Schedule: Part time (through 6/30/19) Status (Exempt/Non-Exempt): Non-Exempt Compensation: Hourly, Eligible for Incentive Compensation Benefit Status: 401(k), Paid Sick Leave Department: Institutional Advancement About The Company Center Theatre Group is one of the largest, most influential theatre companies in the country by virtually every measure. Over the past 50 years, it has entertained millions of audience members and pro... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Annual Fund Officer

ANNUAL FUND OFFICER Reports to: Annual Fund Manager Work Schedule: Full-Time/40 hours a week - Monday to Friday; some evenings and weekends required Status: Non-Exempt Compensation: Salary, Commensurate with experience Benefit Status: Eligible Department: Institutional Advancement About The Company Center Theatre Group is one of the largest, most influential theatre companies in the country by virtually every measure. Over the past 50 years, we have entertained millions of audience m... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Network Manager

NETWORK MANAGER Reports to: Director of Finance and Technology Work Schedule: 8:00am - 4:00pm, Monday - Friday Status (Exempt/Non-Exempt): Exempt Compensation: Hourly Benefit Status: Eligible Department: Information Systems About The Company Center Theatre Group is one of the largest, most influential theatre companies in the country by virtually every measure. Over the past 50 years, it has entertained millions of audience members and produced some of the most important shows of our... (more)

