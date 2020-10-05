GREAT PERFORMANCES Sets Fourth Annual BROADWAY'S BEST Lineup

"One Man, Two Guvnors," "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn," "Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles," and a Lea Salonga concert will air.

Broadway may still be dark, but GREAT PERFORMANCES raises the curtain once again for theater-lovers with its fourth annual "Broadway's Best" lineup, premiering Fridays, November 6-27 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/broadwayonpbs and the PBS Video app. The fall's lineup shines a spotlight on the best and brightest of Broadway with One Man, Two Guvnors, featuring a Tony Award-winning performance by James Corden; the world premiere of Lea Salonga in Concert, featuring the Tony-winner singing her signature songs from "Miss Saigon," "Les Misérables," "Aladdin," "Mulan" and more, Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles, the first documentary on blockbuster musical "Fiddler on the Roof;" and the festive Roundabout Theatre Company production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn.

See the full lineup here:

Great Performances: One Man, Two Guvnors

Premieres Friday, November 6 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/broadwayonpbs and the PBS Video app

Starring CBS' "The Late Late Show" host James Corden, who won a Tony Award for his hilarious performance, One Man, Two Guvnors delighted both critics and audiences during its hugely popular West End and Broadway productions in 2011 and 2012. Adapted by playwright Richard Bean from a 1743 Commedia dell'arte farce and set in the British resort town of Brighton during the Swinging '60s, the manic plot centers on an out-of-work musician named Francis Henshall (Corden) who becomes a bodyguard-minder to Roscoe Crabbe, a petty East End crook. Little does he know that "Roscoe" is actually his own sister, Rachel, now masquerading as her dead brother, who's been killed by her boyfriend, Stanley Stubbers. To complicate matters even more, the perpetually ravenous Francis sees the chance for an extra meal ticket and takes on a second job with Stanley, who is hiding out from the police and waiting to be reunited with Rachel. To prevent discovery, Francis must keep his "two guvnors" apart, an increasingly difficult predicament resulting in comic mayhem, and providing Corden with the opportunity for a series of spectacular sight gags and pratfalls.

Great Performances - Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles

Premieres Friday, November 13 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/broadwayonpbs and the PBS Video app

Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles is the first documentary to chronicle the complete story of the international Broadway blockbuster musical "Fiddler on the Roof" by exploring the unexpected richness of its themes as well as its extensive reach across time and cultures. "Fiddler on the Roof" is the tale of Jewish immigrants coming to America, of immigrants and refugees trying to escape persecution in their homeland, of the fraying of tradition, generational tension and the loss of roots. Featuring rare archival footage, the documentary also includes personal experiences and insights into the show's timeless impact from "Fiddler on the Roof" composer and lyricist Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick as well commentary from former cast members and famous fans, including Joel Grey, Topol, Harvey Fierstein and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Great Performances: Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn

Airs Friday, November 20 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), Streaming now on PBS Passport

Roundabout Theatre Company's dazzling 2016 Tony-nominated Broadway musical, Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn starring Bryce Pinkham, Lora Lee Gayer, Megan Lawrence, Danny Rutigliano, Megan Sikora and Corbin Bleu, was captured live at the Roundabout's Studio 54. Directed by Gordon Greenberg, choreographed by Denis Jones and featuring classic songs, including "Shaking the Blues Away," "Heat Wave" and "White Christmas," Holiday Inn tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of Broadway-as well as his fiancé and dance partner Lila-to settle down at an old farmhouse in Connecticut. Jim's luck takes a turn for the better when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together, they turn the farmhouse into a seasonal inn with show-stopping performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's best friend, Ted, tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?

Great Performances: Lea Salonga in Concert

World Premieres Friday, November 27 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/broadwayonpbs and the PBS Video app

Captured in peak performance with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga performs the beloved songs she made famous throughout her Broadway career, as well as her signature songs from the animated movie blockbusters "Aladdin" and "Mulan" from the Sydney Opera House. Renowned worldwide for her powerhouse voice and perfect pitch, Salonga first burst onto the Broadway musical scene with her 1991 Tony-winning performance as Kim in "Miss Saigon." She was the first Asian cast member to play Eponine in the musical "Les Misérables" on Broadway and then returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Most recently, Salonga starred in the Tony-winning 2017 revival of "Once on This Island."

Additional theatrical programming available to stream on pbs.org/broadwayonpbs and the PBS Video app are Great Performances: Macbeth, GREAT PERFORMANCES - Twilight: Los Angeles, Great Performances: Much Ado About Nothing, Great Performances: Ann and Great Performances - Gloria: A Life. More are available via PBS Passport.

Throughout its more than 40-year history on PBS, Great Performances has provided an unparalleled showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, serving as America's most prestigious and enduring broadcaster of cultural programming. The series is available for streaming simultaneously on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast. PBS station members can view episodes via Passport (contact your local PBS station for details).

Great Performances is produced by THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET. Bill O'Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

For One Man, Two Guvnors: Play by Richard Bean, based on "The Servant of Two Masters" by Carlo Goldoni, with songs by Grant Olding, directed for the stage by Nicholas Hytner. A National Theatre production, directed for the screen by Robin Lough.

For Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles is produced and written by Max Lewkowicz and Valerie Thomas. Max Lewkowicz directs. Executive producers are Ann Oster, Patti Kenner and Rita Lerner.

For Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn: The musical was directed by Gordon Greenberg and choreographed by Denis Jones. With music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, the new book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge was inspired by the Academy Award-winning film "Holiday Inn" starring Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby. For BroadwayHD, Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn was produced by Bonnie Comley; Stewart F. Lane is executive producer.

For Lea Salonga in Concert: Donald Young is producer. Todd Decker is television director. Executive producers are Paul Clarke, Stephen Gong, Josh Pultz and Lea Salonga.

