Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/15/2018
Roundabout Extends USUAL GIRLS Through 12/16 - 12/16/2018
Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced a one-week extension to the Roundabout Underground production of Usual Girls by Ming Peiffer, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, now through December 16, 2018.
Olivier Award Nominee Catherine McCormack Joins THE FERRYMAN - 12/18/2018
Olivier Award nominee Catherine McCormack (All My Sons, Braveheart) will join the company of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes, beginning Tuesday, December 18. McCormack will make her Broadway debut in the role of "Mary Carney," which she first played in the London cast, when Genevieve O'Reilly departs the production on Sunday, December 16.
WICKED CLONE The Cinema Musical Returns Off-Broadway - 12/19/2018
After successful runs at Off Broadway's Davenport Theatre and St. Luke's Theatre, the original cinematic musical WICKED CLONE will play a return engagement Off-Broadway at the historic American Theatre of Actors (located at 314 West 54th Street) just in time for the holidays.
WICKED CLONE Returns Off-Broadway This Winter - 12/19/2018
