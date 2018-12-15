Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/15/2018

Dec. 15, 2018  
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 12/15/2018. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.

Roundabout Extends USUAL GIRLS Through 12/16 - 12/16/2018

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced a one-week extension to the Roundabout Underground production of Usual Girls by Ming Peiffer, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, now through December 16, 2018.


Olivier Award Nominee Catherine McCormack Joins THE FERRYMAN - 12/18/2018

Olivier Award nominee Catherine McCormack (All My Sons, Braveheart) will join the company of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes, beginning Tuesday, December 18. McCormack will make her Broadway debut in the role of "Mary Carney," which she first played in the London cast, when Genevieve O'Reilly departs the production on Sunday, December 16.


WICKED CLONE The Cinema Musical Returns Off-Broadway - 12/19/2018

After successful runs at Off Broadway's Davenport Theatre and St. Luke's Theatre, the original cinematic musical WICKED CLONE will play a return engagement Off-Broadway at the historic American Theatre of Actors (located at 314 West 54th Street) just in time for the holidays.


