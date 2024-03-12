Christian Slater, Amandla Stenberg & More to Star in YOU HATEFUL THINGS Industry Presentation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A by-invitation-only industry presentation of You Hateful Things, a new play by Will Arbery, directed by Simon Stone, and produced by Jeremy O. Harris and Josh Godfrey, will be held this week in New York. The reading will be presented on Thursday (March 14) at Pearl Studios.



In You Hateful Things, Dad keeps all of his weirdness in a big box, and today we’re opening it.



The presentation of You Hateful Things will feature a cast that includes Christian Slater, Amandla Stenberg, Jakeem Powell, John Cameron Mitchell, Lucas Hedges and Myha’la.



Mark Shacket serves as Executive Producer. General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.

About Will Arbery

Will Arbery is an American playwright and screenwriter known for his unique and thought-provoking works. Born in Texas, Arbery grew up in a devout Catholic family and attended Catholic schools throughout his childhood. This religious background has heavily influenced his writing, which often explores themes of faith, identity, and family.



Arbery graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English and Theatre. After college, he moved to New York City and began pursuing a career in theatre. He quickly gained recognition for his plays, which are known for their unconventional structure and use of language.



Arbery's breakthrough play was "Plano," which premiered in 2018 at Clubbed Thumb's Summerworks Festival. The play, which tells the story of three sisters and their struggles with trauma and family dysfunction, received critical acclaim and was later produced at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California.



In 2019, Arbery's play "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" premiered at Playwrights Horizons in New York City. The play, which explores the lives of four conservative Catholic friends in Wyoming, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2020. The play was praised for its nuanced portrayal of conservative ideology and its exploration of the relationship between faith and politics.



Arbery has also written for television, including the HBO series "Succession." He has received numerous awards and honors for his work, including the Whiting Award for Drama in 2019.



Arbery's most recent work is "Revolutionary Love," which premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2021. The play, which explores the intersection of faith and activism, was well-received by critics and audiences alike.



In addition to his work as a playwright, Arbery is also an accomplished screenwriter. He has written for the HBO series "Succession" and is currently developing a television series for Showtime.



Arbery's unique voice and perspective have made him one of the most exciting playwrights working today. His work challenges audiences to think deeply about issues of faith, identity, and family, and his plays have been praised for their honesty and authenticity. With his continued success in theatre and television, it's clear that Arbery is a talent to watch in the coming years.