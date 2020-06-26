Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara and More to Take Part in @PassTheMicBroadway

After the initial success of Broadway women sharing their platforms for #KeepSharingTheMic, Broadway Serves co-founder Dionne D. Figgins created @PassTheMicBroadway, which is dedicated to the elevation and centering of the experiences and voices of Black women in Theatre. Women participating in the next round of takeovers on Monday, June 29th include some of Broadway's finest, alongside rising young voices from Carnegie Mellon University, NYU, Texas State, and USC.

"I have spent the better part of the last 2 weeks debriefing and processing the amazing and impactful events from Monday, June 15th, where women from the Broadway community shared their platforms in an effort to amplify and center the experiences and lives of Black women," said Figgins. "The work that we have started left an indelible mark on so many people. The goal of @PassTheMicBroadway is to create a new kind of theatre community, where everyone's voice, especially those of Black women, can be heard, and our interactions with one another are built through honesty, transparency, and vulnerability, leading to healing and empowerment."

Participating women are subject to change and include Bernadette Peters, Saran Bakari, Jeanette Bayardelle, Shoshana Bean, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, Alana Kay Bright, Darlesia Cearcy, Kristin Chenoweth, Erin Clemons, Rebecca Covington, Patrice Covington, Jennifer Damiano, Kayla Davion, Earon Dianna, Rachel Estabrook, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Sutton Foster, Megan Hilty, Bianca Horn, Carly Hughes, Lauren Lim Jackson, Morgan James, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Judy Kuhn, Brie Leftwich, Caissie Levy, Kenita Miller, Patti Murin, Kelli O'Hara, Karine Plantadit, J. Nycole Ralph, Kate Rockwell, Allison Semmes, Elizabeth Stanley, Ali Stroker, Betsy Struxness, Rachel S. Webb, and Natalie Weiss.

Women in the Broadway community are invited to participate by facilitating their own takeovers together tagging @PassTheMicBroadway and using the hashtags #PassTheMicBroadway, #KeepSharingTheMic, and #ShareTheMicNow.

