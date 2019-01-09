BWW's On This Day - January 9, 2019
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Paradise Square
Hamilton (Third National Tour)
Awake
Violet
Maestro
Mies Julie
The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
Behind the Sheet
The Dance of Death
SIX
Cats
Eddie and Dave
Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
Notre Dame de Paris
True West
Home, I'm Darling
Ever After
Rent: Live
The Band
Clueless, the Musical
The Lifespan of a Fact
The Dead, 1904
Slave Play
Macbeth
The Inheritance
Summer and Smoke
A Christmas Carol
Romeo and Juliet
School of Rock
Mike Birbiglia's The New One
The Cane
Hadestown
The Convert
Rent: Live
The Waverly Gallery
Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Coming Clean
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/9/19
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2019)
opening 1/10/19
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/11/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/12/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/14/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/14/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/15/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/16/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/19/19
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/23/19
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/24/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/26/19
(Regional (US) - 2019)
opening 1/26/19
(Motion Picture - 2019)
opening 1/27/19
CLOSING SOON:
Dreamgirls
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/12/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/12/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/12/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/18/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 1/20/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/20/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19
(Motion Picture - 2019)
closing 1/27/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19
(West End - 0)
closing 1/27/19
Friday January 11, 2019:
Callum Francis Suits Up Joining the Cast of KINKY BOOTS as Lola
Saturday January 12, 2019:
Steinfeld, Young Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Monday January 14, 2019:
JIMMY AWARDS REUNION DUETS to Be Streamed Live on Facebook
Tuesday January 15, 2019:
Santino Fontana Will Talk TOOTSIE, Rodgers & Hart, and More
