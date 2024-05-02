YOUR LIE IN APRIL Musical Will Open in the West End at The Harold Pinter Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just two months after two sold-out critically acclaimed concerts, new musical Your Lie in April The Musical is to get a fully realised West End production for a 12-week season.

One of the most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers in Japanese manga history, Your Lie in April will start previews at The Harold Pinter Theatre, Panton St, London SW1, on 28 June and run to 21 September.

Every seat at the first five previews - more than 5,500 in total - will be the same price: £25.

Tickets will go on general sale Thursday 2 May at 12noon.

Press Night is Friday 5 July at 7pm.

Your Lie in April has music by multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award nominated Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn (Bonnie & Clyde, Jekyll & Hyde, Death Note The Musical) with Lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller.

Following his mother's death, teenage piano prodigy Kōsei Arima finds himself unable to play music. But when he strikes a friendship with the brilliant violinist Kaori Miyazono, she slowly encourages him to perform again.

The Your Lie in April manga, published in 2011, has since sold over 7.5 million copies in 17 countries. It was adapted into a 22-part anime TV series in 2014, a Japanese live-action film in 2016 and a Japanese stage production in 2017. Frank Wildhorn's musical opened in Tokyo in 2022, followed by a Japan tour, and smashed box office records. This production is its English language premiere.

Frank Wildhorn said today: “Your Lie In April is a love letter to the beautiful power of music - to heal, to take us through life's adventures, to create our most precious memories… I've never had more fun than creating this music!”

Cast and creative team to be announced.

Producers: Carter Dixon McGill Ltd, Indie Theatrical, Pinnacle Productions, Scott Prisand, Sophie Qi in association with Rob Kolson, Liesl Wilke Mark & Minna Seitelman, Lorraine Lettieri, Mark & Analee Reutlinger, Piers Cottee-Jones Entertainment.

