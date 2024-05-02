Performances run through 22 June.
KIM is now playing at Theater Basel. Performances run through 22 June. The production is written by and stars Nairi Hadodo.
The stage clears and Kim loves her audience. Her fans. Her disciples. The message is clear: there is no identification here. Here we admire. With atmospheric choreography, iconic references and fervently sung Kanye tracks, Nairi Hadodo brings the pop cultural phenomenon Kim Kardashian to the theatre stage.
A strange obsession connects the actress of the Basel company with the US entrepreneur and self-promoter. Both are of Armenian descent, both have a similar family fate. In her solo, Nairi Hadodo processes Kim's biographical obstacle course into a discursive performance.
