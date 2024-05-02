Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



KIM is now playing at Theater Basel. Performances run through 22 June. The production is written by and stars Nairi Hadodo.

The stage clears and Kim loves her audience. Her fans. Her disciples. The message is clear: there is no identification here. Here we admire. With atmospheric choreography, iconic references and fervently sung Kanye tracks, Nairi Hadodo brings the pop cultural phenomenon Kim Kardashian to the theatre stage.

A strange obsession connects the actress of the Basel company with the US entrepreneur and self-promoter. Both are of Armenian descent, both have a similar family fate. In her solo, Nairi Hadodo processes Kim's biographical obstacle course into a discursive performance.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Play Broadway Games