SHOWTEK Comes to Marquee Singapore This Weekend

Experience the return of Showtek as they take over Marquee Singapore this May 4th. This dynamic Dutch duo, celebrated for their high energy performances and chart-topping hits like "Booyah" and "Cannonball," are also known for their unique blend of hard dance and electronic beats.

Their vast discography, enriched by collaborations with industry giants like David Guetta and Major Lazer, reflects their versatile musical style that spans hard dance, electronic beats, and beyond. With their dynamic performances that fuse pulsating basslines with captivating melodies, Showtek is set to deliver a night you won't forget, keeping you dancing 'til dawn.

