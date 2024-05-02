Confirmed: TITANIQUE Will Set Sail in the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It is confirmed that the hit off-Broadway musical Titanique will dock in London soon!

When the music of Celine Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.

Titanique has taken New York by storm – extending multiple times since its premiere in 2022, it has also been recognised with critical acclaim and multiple awards. Now it is coming to the UK.

Venue and performance dates will be announced at a later date. To be the first to board Titanique, sign up at www.titaniquemusical.com

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Celine Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love you More – backed by a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022.

Producer Eva Price said, “It has been thrilling to produce Titanique in New York these last two years. The show delivers a balm to the soul; it really is a gift to audiences – near, far, wherever they are. This hilarious new musical has been bringing so much joy to New Yorkers that its time to dock our ship of dreams in international waters. I am thrilled Londoners will soon experience the unhinged delight that Titanique brings night after night to Americans.”

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell.

Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards.

The London production of Titanique will be co-produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison.

All further information, including casting, to follow at a later date.

Play Broadway Games