Companhia Nacional de Bailado Premieres Symphony of Psalms This Month

Companhia Nacional de Bailado will premiere Symphony of Psalms this month.

Symphony of Psalms was originally created by Vasco Wellenkamp for the Gulbenkian Ballet in the 90s. Driven by the music of Igor Stravinski, this choreography is now revisited in the body of CNB dancers.

Shechter/Wellenkamp/Naharin premieres in May in Almada and then follows to Porto and Aveiro.

Premiere 23-25 May, Almada, Teatro Municipal Joaquim Benite

Tickets at https://bit.ly/shechter-wellenkamp-naharin-almada

May 30 - June 01, Porto, Teatro Municipal do Porto - Rivoli

Tickets at https://bit.ly/shechter-wellenkamp-naharin-porto

June 21st, Aveiro, Teatro Aveirense

Tickets at https://bit.ly/shechter-wellenkamp-naharin-aveiro

