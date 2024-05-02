Companhia Nacional de Bailado Premieres Symphony of Psalms This Month

Performances begin 23 May.
Companhia Nacional de Bailado will premiere Symphony of Psalms this month.
Symphony of Psalms was originally created by Vasco Wellenkamp for the Gulbenkian Ballet in the 90s. Driven by the music of Igor Stravinski, this choreography is now revisited in the body of CNB dancers.
Shechter/Wellenkamp/Naharin premieres in May in Almada and then follows to Porto and Aveiro.
Premiere 23-25 May, Almada, Teatro Municipal Joaquim Benite
Tickets at https://bit.ly/shechter-wellenkamp-naharin-almada
May 30 - June 01, Porto, Teatro Municipal do Porto - Rivoli
Tickets at https://bit.ly/shechter-wellenkamp-naharin-porto
June 21st, Aveiro, Teatro Aveirense
Tickets at https://bit.ly/shechter-wellenkamp-naharin-aveiro
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos