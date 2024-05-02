Companhia Nacional de Bailado Premieres Symphony of Psalms This Month

Performances begin 23 May.

By: May. 02, 2024
Companhia Nacional de Bailado Premieres Symphony of Psalms This Month
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Companhia Nacional de Bailado will premiere Symphony of Psalms this month.

Symphony of Psalms was originally created by Vasco Wellenkamp for the Gulbenkian Ballet in the 90s. Driven by the music of Igor Stravinski, this choreography is now revisited in the body of CNB dancers.

Shechter/Wellenkamp/Naharin premieres in May in Almada and then follows to Porto and Aveiro.

Premiere 23-25 May, Almada, Teatro Municipal Joaquim Benite
Tickets at https://bit.ly/shechter-wellenkamp-naharin-almada

May 30 - June 01, Porto, Teatro Municipal do Porto - Rivoli
Tickets at https://bit.ly/shechter-wellenkamp-naharin-porto

June 21st, Aveiro, Teatro Aveirense
Tickets at https://bit.ly/shechter-wellenkamp-naharin-aveiro


Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-UpTest and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? The Broadway ScramblePlay the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
Tony Awards TriviaHow well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Broadway World GameCan you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!

 



Videos