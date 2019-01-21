BWW's On This Day - January 21, 2019

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Cats
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Eddie and Dave
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Notre Dame de Paris
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/23/19

The Courtroom
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/23/19

True West
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/24/19

A Modest Proposal
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/25/19

Home, I'm Darling
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/26/19

Ever After
(Regional (US) - 2019)
opening 1/26/19

Carmelina
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/27/19

Rent: Live
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/27/19

Leave to Remain
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19

9 to 5
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19

God Said This
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/29/19

The Shadow of a Gunman
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/30/19

Superhero
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/31/19

My Very Own British Invasion
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
opening 1/31/19

All About Eve
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/2/19

The American Clock
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/4/19

 CLOSING SOON:
The Cane
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

Hadestown
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

The Convert
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

The Waverly Gallery
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19

Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
(West End - 0)
closing 1/27/19

Notre Dame de Paris
(West End - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

American Son
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19

Blue Ridge
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

The Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19

Rent: Live
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

A Modest Proposal
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

The Courtroom
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/1/19

Don Quixote
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/2/19

Coming Clean
(West End - 2019)
closing 2/2/19

Behind the Sheet
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/3/19

Carmelina
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/3/19

Awake
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/8/19

Caroline, or Change
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/9/19

Nine Night
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/9/19

      SHARE