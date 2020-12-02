Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; JUDEVINE Leads Best Ensemble!

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Vermont!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Vermont:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT 77%

Lyric Theatre Company 17%

Charlie McMeekin, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT 3%

Best Ensemble

JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 27%

CABARET - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2019 23%

MAMMA MIA - Lyric Theatre Company - 2019 13%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT 81%

Chandler Center for the Arts Annual Summer Youth Musical 11%

Northern Stage 7%

Costume Design of the Decade

Charis Churchill - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 74%

David Withrow - EURYDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2015 16%

Nancy Smith - METAMORPHOSES - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2011 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Alexa Kartshoke - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 25%

Leon Evans - HAIRSPRAY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2016 25%

Jack Dwyer - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 21%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tim Tavcar - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 38%

Kim Bent - STONE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 15%

Kathleen Keenan - HAIRSPRAY - Lost Nation Theatrer, Montpelier, VT - 2016 15%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Kathleen Keenan - KATHERINE PATERSON'S LYDDIE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2012 26%

Kathleen Keenan - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 22%

Kim Allen Bent - JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 22%

Lighting Design of the Decade

James McNamara - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 47%

Charlotte Seelig - SHAKESPEARE'S WILL - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 18%

Clay Coyle - METAMORPHOSES - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2011 18%

Original Script Of The Decade

Kim Bent - STONE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 46%

Kim Allen Bent - KATHERINE PATERSON'S LYDDIE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2012 32%

Rick Foster - KATE: THE UNEXAMINED LIFE OF Katharine Hepburn - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 14%

Performer Of The Decade

Kathleen Keenan - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 26%

Jennifer Warwick - GYPSY - Stowe Theatre Guild - 2018 13%

Kim Bent - RED - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2016 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CABARET - Lost Nation Theater - 2019 48%

ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 22%

HAIRSPRAY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 15%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

DAVID BUDBILL'S JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 46%

EURYDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2015 13%

KATHERINE PATERSON'S LYDDIE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 8%

Set Design Of The Decade

Donna Stafford - JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 41%

Ellen E Jones - TWELFTH NIGHT - Lost Nation Theater - 2018 26%

Clay Coyle - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 22%

Sound Design of the Decade

Thom Shread - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 26%

AJ Bierschwal/Tim Tavcar - BECOMING DR RUTH - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2018 21%

Casey Covey - MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2013 21%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT 83%

Northern Stage, WRJ, Vermont 11%

Weston Playhouse 6%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Kathleen Keenan - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater - 2016 56%

Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater - 2019 26%

Meredith Watson - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - Lost Nation Theater - 2014 15%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Mitch Osiecki, Lost Nation Theater 39%

Ann Fitch, Lost Nation Theater 33%

Linda Henzel, Lost Nation Theater 28%

