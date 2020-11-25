Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards; American Stage Theatre Company Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Tampa:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Cheryl Lee 15%

Mark Pennington 14%

C. David Frankel 13%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Erin's Dance Works 30%

Cheryl Lee Studio 29%

Central Florida Dance Alliance 15%

Best Ensemble

CABARET - freeFall - 2012 18%

COLUMBINUS - Innovocative Theatre - 2019 11%

SPRING AWAKENING - MAD Theatre of Tampa - 2017 9%

Best Theatre Staff

American Stage Theater Company 35%

Carrollwood Players 15%

Mad Theatre 12%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

American Stage Summer Theatre Programs 37%

Arts In Motion 21%

Broadway Theatre Project 19%

Costume Design of the Decade

MAMMA MIA! - American Stage Theater Company - 2019 25%

Meli Mossey - DISENCHANTED - Mad Theatre - 2019 12%

Paul Berg & Aaron Washington - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mas Community Theatre - 2018 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Emilee Dupre - CABARET - freeFall - 2012 35%

Hannah Butler - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019 30%

Ashlee Dupre - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Palace Theatre New York - 2016 23%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Eric Davis - CABARET - freeFall - 2012 24%

Stephanie Gularte - MAMMA MIA! - American Stage Theater Company - 2019 24%

Capria Pichette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019 15%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Stephanie Gularte - GOOD PEOPLE - American Stage Theater Company - 2016 18%

Staci Sabarsky - COLUMBINUS - Innovocative - 2019 17%

Dawn Kidle - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Carrollwood Players - 2016 14%

Favorite Social Media

American Stage Theater Company 26%

Stageworks Theater 20%

Theatre Exceptional 20%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Gobioff Foundation 41%

Hal Freedman & Willi Rudowsky 27%

Russell Buchan 18%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Mike Wood - MAMMA MIA - American Stage - 2019 33%

Keith Eisenstadt - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mas Community Theatre - 2018 13%

Matt Beil - COLUMBINUS - Innovocative - 2019 12%

Original Script Of The Decade

Natalie Symons - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage - 2020 56%

Deborah Bostock-Kelley, Peter Nason - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - Straz's TECO Theatre - 2018 33%

Gretchen Suarez-Pena - MELINA - Carrollwood Cultural Center - 2020 11%

Performer Of The Decade

Maggie Gamson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Carrollwood Players - 2016 13%

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Springstead Theatre - 2020 12%

Emilee Dupre - CABARET - freeFall - 2012 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAMMA MIA - American Stage - 2019 29%

CABARET - freeFall - 2012 15%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Carrollwood Players - 2017 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

LIZZIE - Jobsite Theater - 2016 26%

TURN OF THE SCREW - freeFall - 2019 21%

COLUMBINUS - Innovocative - 2019 17%

Set Design Of The Decade

Chelsie Camaro Smith - JEKYLL & HYDE - Carrollwood Players - 2018 16%

Scott Cooper - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - American Stage - 2011 14%

Gene Kish - THE LITTLE MERMAID - New Tampa Players - 2019 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Craig Hartfield - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019 20%

Jeremy Douglass - SILENT SKY - American Stage - 2019 18%

MaryBeth Wells - JEKYLL & HYDE - Carrollwood Players - 2018 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

American Stage Theatre Company 23%

freeFall 19%

Stageworks Theater Company 12%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Theatre Tampa Bay 38%

Raymond James 31%

Arts Tampa Bay 16%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Alison Jackson - MAMMA MIA - American Stage in the Park - 2019 13%

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Springstead Theatre - 2020 12%

Karli Marie Gundersen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Carrollwood Player - 2018 11%

Volunteer Of The Decade

American Stage-Tinker McKee 31%

Michael Murphy 25%

Peggy Huey 15%

