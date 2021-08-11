PETER JÖBACK To Stream Live Concert From His Garden

Exklusiv livekonsert online from Peters private garden

For the first time, Peter Jöback invites the audience to an online concert directly from his own home! Peter Jöback has just turned 50 and is currently highly topical with Sommar in P1, So much better and Allsång at Skansen. The glimpses of Peter are many, but here you get the chance to see a whole unique concert! DO NOT miss this intimate gig with Peter Jöback and his band, at sunset from the beautiful garden overlooking the Stockholm archipelago. It will be a magical evening where you can count on hearing many of his wonderful songs in unique live vintages.

"This is something I have been thinking about for a long time, to invite the audience to an exclusive garden concert with my band at the place on earth that I call my home. The time we live in has meant that creativity and creative joy find new ways for music to reach out. So it is an inspiring feeling to now actually be able to reach audiences throughout Sweden, the Nordics and the rest of the world with a concert from home in my garden. When I still can't really gather everyone who wants to see me physically, this is a fantastic solution, so luxurious to actually be able to invite the audience home to me for a unique live online concert with my band. " - Peter Jöback.

The online concert is produced by Reakt Live and becomes a first-class, unique multicam experience - 100% live! What happens happens, magical moments will arise with an exclusive sense of closeness in the usual React manner. Recharge with good food and drink and enjoy the concert with your loved ones. Peter and the band start at 19:00 and play for about 1.5 hours, but the concert will be available until midnight the same evening, if you want to start watching later. Tickets are sold both via reaktlive.com and showtic.se and are arranged in a collaboration between Reakt Live and Peter Jöback.

https://peterjoback.reaktlive.com/event/peter-joback-hemma?fbclid=IwAR3eQQle6Hb1SDaYzPLnNNZ0en1ViwDukcyDAZkrs8AajUgRRC8onw88gto