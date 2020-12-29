LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in South Carolina!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for South Carolina:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Patti Maurer, Hilton Head Preparatory School-Main Street Theatre 57%

Anne Tromsness - Fine Arts Center 13%

Jason Bryant - SC Children's Theatre 12%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Dance Studio 78%

Myrtle Beach School of Performing Arts 22%

Best Ensemble (Upstate)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 34%

MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2020 32%

MARY POPPINS - Greenville Theatre - 2016 21%

Best Theatre Staff (Upstate)

Warehouse Theatre 51%

Centre Stage 47%

Bob Jones University 2%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

John Fagan - MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2018 69%

Adam Pelty - BRIGHT STAR - Coastal Carolina University - 2019 31%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Miranda Barnett - GOOD PEOPLE - Centre Stage - 2018 55%

Christopher Rose - ROMEO & JULIET - Milltown Players - 2018 45%

Favorite Social Media (Upstate)

Centre Stage 57%

Warehouse Theatre 43%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Preparatory School-Main Street Theatre 60%

Arts Centre if Coastal Carolina 21%

Long Bay Theatre 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

John Dowbiggin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 46%

Cory Granner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Greenville Theatre - 2018 30%

John Dowbiggin Hilton Head Preparatory School - 2020 25%

Performer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Elliott Lentz - SOUND OF MUSIC - Seahawk Cultural Centre - 2018 39%

Jared Reuben - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Preparatory School (Main Street Theater) - 2020 16%

Cassie Maurer - ALL SHOOK UP - Main Street Youth Theatre - 2016 15%

Performer Of The Decade (Upstate)

Jessica Eckenrod Cherry - DREAMGIRLS - Centre Stage - 2018 31%

Celia Blitzer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Greenville Theatre - 2013 25%

Katerina McCrimmon - IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 25%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 75%

GODSPELL - Long Bay Theatre - 2020 25%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

MOUSETRAP - Arts Center Of Coastal Carolina - 2014 57%

OUR TOWN - Coastal Carolina University - 2018 43%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Upstate)

ROMEO & JULIET - Milltown Players - 2017 25%

THE TIN WOMAN - Centre Stage - 2018 25%

CRY IT OUT - Warehouse Theatre - 2019 24%

Set Design Of The Decade (Upstate)

John Fagan - MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2018 43%

Shannon Robert - METAMORPHOSES - Warehouse Theatre - 2013 26%

Will Ragland - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Town Players - 2019 23%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre 83%

Long Bay Theatre 17%

Top Streaming Production/Performance (Lowcountry)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 82%

BEAUTIFUL CITY - Long Bay Theatre - 2020 18%

Top Streaming Production/Performance (Upstate)

COUPLES - Centre Stage - 2020 55%

OBJECTIVITY - Warehouse Theatre - 2020 45%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Elliott Lentz - SOUND OF MUSIC - Seahawk Cultural Centre - 2018 45%

Trey Middleton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 26%

Cassie Cohen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Upstate)

Jessica Eckenrod - DREAMGIRLS - Centre Stage - 2018 50%

Katerina McCrimmon - IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 33%

Taylor Randall Marlatt - DIVAS - Centre Stage - 2020 17%

Volunteer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Anne Middleton 54%

Shannon Stratton Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre 31%

Heather Wilcauskas - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 14%

Youth Performer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Elliott Lentz - SOUND OF MUSIC - Seahawk Cultural Centre - 2018 38%

Cassie Maurer - ANYTHING GOES - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute - 2017 20%

Jared Reuben - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Preparatory School (Main Street Theater) - 2020 20%

Youth Performer Of The Decade (Upstate)

Camila Escobar - LES MISERABLES - Greenville Theatre - 2014 40%

Shaw Shurley - OLIVER/NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre - 2019 25%

Myles Moore - ADDAMS FAMILY - Centre Stage - 2016 22%