SRT Presents Celebrated Playwright Duncan Macmillan's LUNGS

After successful runs of Tuesdays with Morrie and The Sound Inside, Singapore Repertory Theatre is once again excited to introduce another two-hander.

Written by critically acclaimed British playwright Duncan MacMillan and directed by theatre veteran Daniel Jenkins, Lungs makes its Singapore premiere on Sat 19 June 2021 at KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT.

They are an everyday couple in a fairly stable relationship. Out of the blue, he pops the question about having a baby. What follows is an emotional rollercoaster ride that is Lungs, an intensely intimate, intricate and funny play about what it means to be a couple confronted by a world of uncertainty. They grapple with making responsible choices in the face of rising social inequity, environmental disaster and political unrest. Watch what happens when life takes over and their principles are pushed aside.

Director Daniel Jenkins says, "Lungs is intelligent, funny, moving and surprising. The script raises questions about our responsibility, not just to ourselves but also towards the generations to come. The choices and actions we make today have an enormous impact on the future. Lungs is a play that will resonate with all audiences, young, old, single or married, with children or without; a play about love, life, and the uncertain world in which we live at the moment; a play that provokes us to question our life decisions and the way we live our lives."

Get more information and tickets at SISTIC at 6348 5555 or www.srt.com.sg.