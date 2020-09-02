42nd Street Moon Announces Paid Virtual Subscription Series, MoonBeams

The series begins on September 28, 2020.

42nd Street Moon has announced a brand-new paid virtual subscription series, MoonBeams, beginning on September 28, 2020. Subscriptions are available now at www.42ndstmoon.org/moonbeams

"We have been working hard to find new ways to bring musical theatre to our audiences," said Catalina Kumiski, 42nd Street Moon's Director of Marketing. "That is why we are so excited to launch our Moonbeams series that offers fun, quality performances for theatre fans to enjoy safely at home! We've included a few fan favorites as well as completely new shows that everyone will enjoy!"

MoonBeams will consist of five streaming shows, debuting from September 28 to November 26. All streams will be pre-recorded with professional audio and video quality. Tickets can be purchased through Single Stream Tickets and two subscription options. Single Stream Patrons ($20.00 each) will receive a link to the show of their choice and have access to this stream for 48-hoursSubscribers ($79.00) will not only get access to all five shows of the series, but also save 20% off single stream tickets. Subscribers receive links to each show stream and have access to this stream for a particular 48-hour period during the "run" of each show. Premium Subscribers ($129.00) will receive links to each of the five show streams and have access to each stream for the entire 11 day duration of the "run," plus invitations to Zoom meet-and-greet with the artists and Moon swag! The streaming schedule for MoonBeams is as follows:

From Broadway To Hollywood

Available October 1-October 11, 2020

Join award-winning pianist and master storyteller Richard Glazier on a musical tour of Broadway and Hollywood, featuring sensational songs written by everyone from George Gershwin to Marvin Hamlisch. WIth a combination of fascinating stories, hilarious anecdotes, unforgettable performances and a few special guests, this show is a musical delight. Enjoy hits like "Send In the Clowns" from A Little Night Music," "One" from A Chorus Line, and medleys from the immortal Broadway shows Fiddler on the Roof, My Fair Lady, and West Side Story. Plus - special performances by some of your favorite Moon performers!

Broadway Flipped!

Available October 15-25, 2020

The third outing of our wildly-popular cabaret, where some of the Bay Area's best musical theatre actors and favorite Moon performers sing songs from roles they would otherwise never get the chance to play. You'll love every minute as Broadway gets turned upside down and inside out with moments delightful, poignant, and hysterical.

The Oldest Living Cater Waiter

Available October 29 - November 8, 2020

Hungry for some great theater? Moon favorite Michael Patrick Gaffney's award-winning one-man show offers up delicious insights into his complicated and hilarious careers as both a professional actor and a high-end waiter to the stars. Gaff cooks up numerous characters from his past with just the right amount of sauciness, Shakespeare, and a soupçon of self-discovery. Come celebrate one man's journey of a life in the theater.

A Distant Dinner Party With Jess And Jaron

Available November 12 - 22, 2020

Jaron has taken up bread making and Jess can't stop buying plants. Quarantine right? Bay Area favorites, Jessica Coker and Jaron Vesely are hungry for some great friends and great music - that's why they have decided to host their first virtual dinner party! With superstar guests like Angel Adedokun, Danny Cozart, Marisa Cozart, Anthone Jackson, and Leslie Ivy Louthaman who knows what craziness will ensue! Featuring songs from Waitress, Gypsy, Mame, Next to Normal and so much more!

Home (Literally) For The Holidays

Available November 26 - December 6, 2020

In the style of great holiday variety shows from Perry Como, Andy Williams, John Denver, Cher, and countless others, we bring you an evening of music, laughter, and love from our family to yours, and the hope that we can all soon share the joy and magic of live theater together in person.

This announcement of MoonBeams follows the Company's three popular Facebook Live series, Tuesday Talks Over The Moon, Full Moon Fridays: Live Cabaret Series, and "Quiz Me, Kate: Musical Theatre Trivia" on Sundays which have been available on a weekly basis since April via 42nd Street Moon's Facebook page, facebook.com/42ndStreetMoon and at www.42ndstmoon.org/virtual.

42nd Street Moon's 2021 season will be announced at a later date. For the latest information on 42nd Street Moon, visit www.42ndstmoon.org.

42nd Street Moon celebrates and preserves the art and spirit of the American Musical Theatre. The organization contributes to its evolution and continuing vitality by presenting intimately produced performances of classic and rarely performed musical works. Through productions, educational programs, and community outreach, 42nd Street Moon is committed to increasing the awareness and appreciation of the rich heritage and cultural perspective of the musical theatre and its vast influence on the world stage. For more information, visit: www.42ndstmoon.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You