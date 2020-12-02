Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; Westchester Broadway Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Rockland / Westchester!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Rockland / Westchester:

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

New York Dance, Harrison, NY 52%

Broadway Training Center 48%

Best Ensemble

BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 13%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 12%

1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 11%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Westchester Broadway Theatre 85%

River City Grill / Irvington Town Hall Theatre 15%

Best Theatre Staff

Westchester Broadway Theatre 34%

Elmwood Playhouse 25%

Bedford Community Theater 21%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Yorktown Stage 33%

Random Farms 30%

Archbishop Stepinac 27%

Costume Design of the Decade

Keith Nielsen - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 29%

Janet Fenton - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 15%

Suzanne Potoma - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 15%

Dancer Of The Decade

Catiana Tron - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 55%

Deanna Doyle - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 41%

Brandy Mae Hughes - THE PAJAMA GAME - Brewster Theater Company - 2018 5%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Michael Mirra - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 23%

Mitch Horn - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 15%

Richard Stafford - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 15%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Anthony Valbiro - GEMINI - Harrison Players - 2020 21%

Anthony Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players - 2020 17%

Pia Haas - TIME STANDS STILL - Armonk Players - 2015 16%

Favorite Social Media

Harrison Players 48%

Chill Bucket Productions 28%

Theatre Revolution 25%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Mike Gnazzo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 43%

Mike Gnazzo - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 22%

Cyrus Newitt - WORKING-A MUSICAL - Harrison Players - 2019 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Dan Friedman - SUBPOENA ENVY - Bedford Playhouse - 2020 69%

David Alex - THE TINKER WINS - Bedford Playhouse - 2020 31%

Performer Of The Decade

Michael Stack - MATILDA - Little Radical Theatrics - 2020 20%

Maggie Carey - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 11%

Veronica Cooper - SENDER - Denizen Theatre - 2019 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 22%

SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 18%

1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 14%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 30%

NINE - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2011 18%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players - 2018 12%

Set Design Of The Decade

Ralph Felice - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 17%

Anthony Valbiro - GEMINI - Harrison Players - 2019 13%

David W. Julin - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Westchester Broadway Theatre 33%

Elmwood Playhouse 20%

Bedford Community Theater 16%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Robert Beck - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 30%

Daniel Scott Walton - NEWSIES - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 26%

Daniele Hager - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 18%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Laura Groven 56%

Harrison Players 28%

Connie Dyckman 16%

