Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; Sacred Heart School Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Here are the current standings for Philadelphia:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Abbey Romano- Sacred Heart School 25%

Kirsten Almeida- Star of the Day 13%

Chris Hamm - Star of the Day 12%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Temple University Boyer College of Music and Dance 44%

Valley Dance of Bethlehem 28%

Ballet X 15%

Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 15%

GREASE - Sacred Heart School - 2018 13%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Temple University - 2020 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Walnut Street Theatre 64%

Panorama Restaurant 19%

Lolita 17%

Best Theatre Staff

Sacred Heart School 43%

Walnut Street Theatre 23%

SALT 12%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Star of the Day 26%

Philadelphia Young Playwrights 13%

Arden Theatre Company 11%

Costume Design of the Decade

Sherry Yerger - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Playcrafters of Skippack - 2019 23%

mary folino - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre - 2019 21%

Gina Colacci - ACEDIA - University of the Arts - Arts Bank Mainstage - 2018 20%

Dancer Of The Decade

Mary Kate Bauer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 32%

Abigail Garrigan - POST MODERN DIVAS - Star of the Day - 2018 11%

Ali Santos - A CHORUS LINE - MunOpCo Music Theatre - 2019 10%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Peter Reynolds - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Mauckingbird Theatre Company - 2016 20%

Elizabeth Hennesey - TITANIC - SALT - 2018 18%

SARAH SPERLING - BARNUM - Footlighters Theater - 2014 16%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Peter Reynolds - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Mauckingbird Theatre Company - 2013 22%

Bill Van Horn - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre - 2019 21%

Seth Reich - THE CRUCIBLE - SALT - 2019 19%

Favorite Social Media

The Pennsylvania Playhouse 32%

Arden Theatre Company 19%

SALT Performing Arts in Chester Springs, PA 18%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

SALT (pass the SALT) 39%

Mark Marina 26%

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse 23%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Ryan O'Gara - THE CURIOUS INDICDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre - 2019 36%

ROBBIE MERROW - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - SALT Performing Arts in Chester Springs, PA - 2019 25%

RYAN KADWILL - SNAKE IN THE GRASS - Playcrafters of Skippack - 2017 16%

Original Script Of The Decade

DANNY SCOTT - PLACES! - FOOTLIGHTERS THEATER - 2013 26%

Angelina DeMonte - CANDLES - Philadelphia Young Playwrights - 2020 24%

Lorraine Cary - MY GENERAL TUBMAN - Arden Theatre Company - 2020 20%

Performer Of The Decade

Shannon Daly - GREASE - Sacred Heart School - 2018 14%

Colin Cleary - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 13%

Audra McDonald Kimmel Center - 2020 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GREASE - Sacred Heart School - 2018 15%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 15%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Temple University - 2020 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

MEN ON BOATS - Temple University Theater Departmentr - 2019 15%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Star of the Day - 2019 14%

BILOXI BLUES - The Pennsylvania Playhouse - 2020 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Anthony Jones - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 30%

Brett Oliveira - MAMMA MIA - MunOpCo Music Theatre - 2019 21%

ALICIA BRISBROIS - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - FOOTLIGHTERS THEATER - 2019 7%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Sacred Heart School 26%

Star of the Day 13%

The Pennsylvania Playhouse 11%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Walnut Street Theatre 39%

SALT 26%

Theatre Philadelphia 20%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Shannon Daly - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 27%

Danny Murphy - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - The Barn Playhouse - 2018 12%

Elizabeth Marsh-Gilkeson - SHE LOVES ME - The Pennsylvania Playhouse - 2019 12%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Kelly Warnke 17%

Abigail Romano 14%

Leanne McGroary 13%

