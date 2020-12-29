LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards! Orlando Shakespeare Theatre

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Orlando!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

2020 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Here are the current standings for Orlando:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Niko Stamos - Titusville Playhouse 13%

Clay Price - Encore! Performing Arts 12%

Orlando Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Marshall Ellis Dance School 27%

In Motion Dance Project (IMDP) 18%

Peaches Dance and Music Orlando 14%

Best Ensemble

IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 12%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Titusville Playhouse - 2020 6%

BRIGHT STAR - Titusville Playhouse - 2020 5%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Thai Blossom - Winter Garden 25%

Santiago's Bodega 21%

Medieval Times Orlando 13%

Best Theatre Staff

Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 17%

Titusville Playhouse 15%

Encore Performing Arts 8%

Best Theme Park Performer

STERLING LOVETT - Disney World, Finding Nemo - 2020 14%

Andrea Canny - Walt Disney World - 2013 9%

Christian Damon - Universal Orlando - 2020 9%

Best Theme Park Production

FESTIVAL OF THE LION KING - Animal Kingdom - 2020 26%

VOICES OF LIBERTY - American Pavillon - 2020 17%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Walt Disney World - 2019 11%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Orlando Repertory Theatre 22%

Orlando Shakes 19%

Garden Theatre 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Christopher Vergara - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 21%

Renee Parsons - AIDA - Encore Performing Arts - 2015 13%

AJ Garcia - MARY POPPINS - THEATRE AT ST LUKES - 2019 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Alejandra Martinez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 24%

Jade Roberts - ROCKY HORROR POLE SHOW - Orlando Fringe - 2017 16%

Nate Elliott - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Athens Theatre - 2019 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Steven J. Heron - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Titusville Playhouse - 2020 19%

Elaine Pechacek - SEASONS - Dr. Phillips Theater - 2019 8%

Steve MacKinnon - INTO THE WOODS - Garden Theatre - 2017 8%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Donald rupe - BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS - Creative City Project - 2020 0

Jim Helsinger - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre - 2020 0

Keith Smith - BOEING BOEING - Garden Theatre - 2015 0

Favorite Social Media

Orlando Fringe 25%

Garden Theatre 14%

Encore! Performing Arts 10%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Harriet Lake 21%

THEATRE AT ST LUKES 19%

Clay Price - Encore Cast Performing Arts 17%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Bert Scott - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 41%

Luke Atkison - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Titusville Playhouse - 2020 27%

Holly Whelden Carpenter - HAIRSPRAY - Encore Performing Arts - 2017 21%

Original Script Of The Decade

Elaine Pechacek - SEASONS THE MUSICAL - Dr Philips Center for the Performing Arts - Generation Productions - 2019 15%

Donald rupe - BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS - Creative City Project - 2020 11%

Rob Winn Anderson - ALICE LOST IN WONDERLAND - Beth Marshall Presents / Garden Theatre - 2020 7%

Performer Of The Decade

Alina Alcantara - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 15%

Steven J. Heron - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Titusville Playhouse - 2020 14%

Andrea Canny - GYPSY - Garden Theatre - 2018 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Titusville Playhouse - 2020 15%

EVITA - Orlando Shakes - 2017 9%

HAIRSPRAY - Encore Performing Arts - 2017 6%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

TWELFTH NIGHT - Orlando Shakes - 2018 19%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse - 2020 14%

HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre - 2020 14%

Set Design Of The Decade

Jim Hunter - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 21%

Cliff Price - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Titusville Playhouse - 2020 16%

Cliff Price - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theater West End - 2017 8%

Sound Design of the Decade

Spencer Crosswell - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Titusville Playhouse - 2020 59%

J. Adam Smith - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Winter Park Playhouse - 2019 24%

J. Adam Smith - LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - The Winter Park Playhouse - 2017 7%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 20%

Titusville Playhouse 13%

Garden Theatre 10%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Orlando Fringe 28%

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) 22%

Titusville Playhouse 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Andrea Canny - GYPSY - Garden Theatre - 2018 17%

Laura Hodos - A MARVELLOUS PARTY - Winter Park Playhouse - 2016 10%

Crystal Lizardo - EL WIZ - Orlando Fringe - 2018 10%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Orlando Fringe 37%

Clay Price - Encore Performing Arts 21%

Brian Rangell, Orlando Fringe 9%