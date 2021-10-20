Christina Sajous Will Star In SONGS OF THE SERPANT Introducing World Premiere Excerpts From Medusa, A New Pop Opera

Songs of the Serpent: Introducing songs from Medusa, a New Pop Opera, will have its world premier presentation on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30pm, with an after party to follow. Secret location details to be revealed upon reservation.

The concert will be directed by Rachel Klein (Red Roses, Green Gold; Around the World in 80 Days) and music directed by Dan Pardo (John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch; Company at Barrington Stage) featuring songs written by composer David James Boyd (The Groove Factory; My Big Gay Italian Wedding,) and lyricist Erik Ransom (Offie Award recipient for Best Musical for GRINDR The Opera), with creative production by Chad Kessler (The Groove Factory, George Nordstrom: Overtalker.).

The through sung piece is a new look at ancient mythology's most reviled monster told through a new lense and features a modern soundscape that incorporates pop, soul, dance, electronica and gospel influences. The evening will star Christina Sajous (Spider Man: Turn Off The Dark; Spongebob; Holler If Ya Hear Me; American Idiot) as Medusa, Badia Farha (School of Rock; Broadway Bounty Hunter) as Athena and PJ Griffith (Rock of Ages; We Will Rock You) as Poseidon, with Christian Brailsford (Broadway Dreams; Cleopatra, the Musical Experience), Christopher Isolano (Rope at Lincoln Center), Alexandra Mazzucchelli (Hallmark's "Christmas Camp") and Debbie Christine Tjong (Red Roses, Green Gold; Rags Parkland).

Doors open at 8:00pm, concert presentation at 8:30pm. There will be a Grecian Goddesses and Mythical Monsters themed after party to follow, featuring a DJ set and ambience performed by the Love Show Dancers. Regalia is welcome and encouraged.

RSVP required rsvpserpentsong@gmail.com. Please join the guest list by October 26th. Admission is complimentary, but limited.

This evening is made possible by NYC CIty Arts the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

Christina Sajous (Medusa) recently premiered in Paradise Square as Nelly Freeman at Berkeley Repertory Theatre! Broadway credits include: Spongebob Squarepants (Sandy Cheeks), Spider Man: Turn off the Dark (Arachne), American Idiot (Extraordinary Girl), Baby It's You! (Shirley), and Tupac Shakur's: Holler If Ya Hear Me. Off-Broadway, she has been seen in Joe Iconis' Broadway Bounty Hunter. Regionally she performed in The Prince of Egypt (TheatreWorks), Carmen: an Afro Cuban Musical (Tectonic Theatre Project) directed by Moises Kaufman, Romeo & Juliet (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra), and Disgraced (Denver Center of Performing Arts). She appeared in the Emmy Award-winning Jesus Christ Superstar Live (NBC) starring John Legend and Sara Bareilles. Her other TV and film credits include: Alpha House (Amazon), One Life to Live (ABC), Broadway Idiot (Netflix), and Brazzaville Teen-ager directed by Michael Cera. Christina attended New York University: Tisch School of the Arts, and the International Theatre Wing in Amsterdam.

Rachel Klein (Director) is a NYC based director, whose work The New York Times has praised: "What makes this show pop is the bracing vision of its director, Rachel Klein." Off-Broadway Direction: Red Roses, Green Gold (Minetta Lane Theatre/featuring the music of the Grateful Dead); Around the World in 80 Days (The Davenport Theatre); The Anthem (The Lynn Redgrave Theatre); Gay Bride of Frankenstein (iStar Theatre Lab). Selected NYC Theatre: Tink! (New York Musical Festival); More Than All the World (adapted from Marlowe's Edward II); Symphony of Shadows (Jerome Robbins Foundation commission for Dixon Place); A Midsummer Night's Dream; Circus of Circus (The House of Yes); The Tragedy of Maria Macabre (Tides Foundation commission.) Selected Regional direction: The Suffragist (Gallagher Bluedorn Theatre; Starring Nancy Opel); Dead Certain (Composer: Air Supply's Graham Russell); Hairspray (Jenny Wiley Amphitheater); Snow (Playwrights Horizons); Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera (Lucille Lortel Theatre); 54 The Musical; Helen (A musical adapted from the Euripides play). Ms. Klein directed the charity roast of Michael Musto which raised funds for the Callen Lorde Community Health Center, featuring Rosie O'Donnell, Bruce Vilanch, Bianca Del Rio and Jinkx Monsoon, and currently serves as Director, Showrunner and Co-Creator of the hit audio series The World to Come. For more info: http://www.rachelkleindirector.com/