Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DÍA Y NOCHE at 59E59 Theaters

LAByrinth Theater Company is presenting the world premiere of Día Y Noche written by David Anzuelo and directed by Carlos Armesto. The play is set to run through April 15, 2023 at 59E59's Theater B.

Sex, drugs, queerness, and punk-rock. Welcome to border city life in El Paso, Texas, 1984.

Día Y Noche is an unfiltered coming-of-age story about class struggles and the search for acceptance between two unlikely friends. Danny is a lower middle-class Chicano punk-rock kid who thinks he might be an artist. Martin is a Black upper-middle class band nerd who is gay and in the closet. Danny and Martin double-date, watch X-rated movies, go to concerts and try to overcome great odds as they navigate the racism and corruption greeting them at the doors to adulthood.

The cast of Día Y Noche will include Freddy Acevedo (Lydia) as "Danny," Peter Collier ("Life After You") as "Jeff," Sean Fletcher Griffin ("Trouble is My Business") as "White Guy," Neil Tyrone Pritchard (Berlin Electric) as "Martin," Joe Quintero (Spread Eagle) as "Roger," Emma Ramos ("Valentina") as "Edna" and Viviana Valeria (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven) as "Jessica."

The creative team of Día Y Noche will feature set and costume design by Harry Nadal, lighting design by kia rogers, sound design by Germán Martinez, and fight and intimacy coordination by Rocio Mendez. Tony Andrea will assist with set design, and Oriana Sophia will assist with costume design. Adrian Wattenmaker serves as the Production Manager, Jaime Rose Bukowski serves the Production Stage Manager, and Bleu Zephra Santiago serves as the Assistant Stage Manager. Mariana Carreño is the Dramaturg.

The performance schedule for Día Y Noche is as follows: Tuesday through Friday at 7:15pm, Saturday at 2:15pm and 7:15pm, and Sunday at 2:15pm.